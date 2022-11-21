Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, the leading integrated global energy player operating across the energy sector value chain, welcomed senior representatives from Singapore business federations and corporations to its ‘Reimagine Energy’ themed pavilion at Expo City Dubai.

The delegation included Dr. Brian Shegar, President, UAE Singapore Business Council, Ray Kwan, Director, Global Division 3, Singapore Business Federation, Danny Chua, Chief Executive Officer & President, CYC International Pte Ltd Association of Process Industry, amongst other senior members. The delegation was received by ENOC Group’s ExCom members including Hesham Ali Mustafa Executive Director – Shared Services, Group HR and New Business Development, and other senior management members. The visit included an overview of ENOC Group’s business and operations with a special focus on digitisation and sustainability.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “We are honoured to welcome the Singaporean delegation to our state-of-the-art pavilion at Expo City Dubai. Throughout Expo 2020 Dubai, the pavilion provided a strategic platform to facilitate business collaboration as well as drive discussions surrounding innovation and sustainability. We hope to continue taking this legacy forward and welcome additional government and international delegations to facilitate discussions over the future of energy.”

Throughout the period of Expo 2020 Dubai, ENOC hosted a total of 102 events and meetings at its pavilion including board and senior management meetings, townhalls, and signing ceremonies with a number of partners. ENOC pavilion received 51 special government and international delegations including representatives from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, France, Brazil, Finland, Paraguay, Japan, Uganda, Somalia, Colombia, and Jamaica.

ENOC also welcomed a total of 2,055 students of all ages from 103 school visits as part of the Expo School Programme that focused on delivering a once-in-a-lifetime learning experience, aligned with diverse UAE school curricula.

