Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has been recognised at SAP Sapphire Barcelona 2023. The Group was awarded for the “thought leadership in handling corporate data as a fundamental element in a digital transformation project" for its excellent data migration and governance strategy.

The prestigious award was presented by Prometheus Group (PG) which provides end-to-end data management solutions. Their master data services ensure data quality with high levels of maturity, provide industry-standard structures and taxonomies, effectively govern enterprise data, and draw from integrated digital solutions to unlock the potential of data and improve business processes.

ENOC Group adopted a harmonised data governance and migration approach with the aim to cleanse, construct and transform ENOC’s data to fuel SAP and enable a successful digital implementation.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “We are honoured to be recognised for the exemplary work the team has done which is in line with our digital transformation strategy. ENOC realised the importance of data as a key success factor to digital transformation and formed an internal data governance committee to drive the objectives of data governance and migration. Additionally, we have trained members of our staff to enable them become data champions which played a crucial role in embracing a new culture that recognises the importance of data as an asset to ENOC. This recognition further reiterates our commitment to implementing the highest digital transformation standards across our business units to enhance efficiencies across our operations.”

In 2019, ENOC introduced ‘Masar’, its innovative digital transformation programme designed to offer complete digital integration of all its divisions to enhance efficiencies across all core operational and support functions. Masar is about unifying operations and deploying highly competitive business best practices, the foundation to achieve digital excellence as “One ENOC”.

As part of Masar, ENOC Group integrated SAP to its business offering to increase productivity, improve compliance, security, and profitability. The Group completed the second step of SAP S/4HANA project last year, an important milestone on ENOC’s journey to capitalise on new digital capabilities, increased sustainability, and more customer centricity. To date, ENOC has deployed SAP in 33 ENOC companies across 4 countries, a real milestone in the Group’s digital transformation journey.

ENOC built a strong team of data champions that were heavily engaged in data cleansing, construction, and enrichment. The group also trained over 50 employees on data management processes and this award recognition is therefore a reflection of the Group’s continued efforts towards digital transformation.

