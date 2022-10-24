Dubai, UAE: As part of its continued expansion plans, ENOC Group today announced the opening of two new service stations in Sharjah’s Al Jazzat and Al Sehma areas. With these additions, the total number of service stations in the Emirate now stands at 22, with a total of 181 across the UAE.

Strategically located on the new Khorfakkan highway, the service station in Al Sehma will serve the needs of tourists and residents visiting the Northern Emirates, while the second service station located in the residential area of Al Jazzat will cater to the needs of the community as well as visitors of the neighbouring attraction sites such as Green Belt Ladies Park, Al Shaab Village and the Cultural Palace.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “The opening of the two service stations in Sharjah is part of our ongoing expansion plans to meet the fuelling needs of our customers in the Emirate and the wider country, which reflects our commitment to supporting the development of UAE’s infrastructure. We are invested in the progress of our country, and we look forward to further expanding our retail presence to energise our nation.”

With a total area of 4,645 sq. ft., the service station in Al Sehma comes with a bridged canopy comprising of three dispenser islands with six dispensers, and a diesel canopy with one dispenser island and one dispenser. It is also equipped with five fuel tanks with a capacity of 15,000 imperial gallons, and includes a ZOOM convenience store and three restaurants.

The service station in Al Jazzat, with a total area of 2,599 sq. ft., connects major roads in Sharjah including Sheikh Majed Bin Saqr Al Qasimi Street, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Street, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Saqr Al Qasimi Street, and Sheikh Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Street. In addition to a bridged canopy comprising of three dispenser islands with six dispensers, four fuel tanks with a capacity of 15,000 imperial gallons and an electric vehicle charging station, the service station also features a Mini Mart with a Grab & Go concept and two restaurants.

In line with global best practice for the retail fuel industry, both service stations feature full retail automation and modern construction standards and are equipped with CCTV surveillance and automatic number plate detection cameras to ensure the highest levels of security.

Customers visiting the two stations can also benefit from ENOC Group’s ‘Yes’ rewards programme by earning points and rewards when paying for fuel, automotive services or when making a purchase at the convenience stores.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

