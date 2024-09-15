Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, concluded its Summer Safety Campaign 2024 aiming to equip retail employees in the Group with the necessary knowledge and practical tools to navigate the summer season safely.

The campaign comprised the distribution of over 9,000 essential summer supplies across its three company-owned accommodations. These supplies included, water bottles, fruits, cooling bags, vitamin water, ice cream and mini sunblock. In addition, the Group conducted a workshop on electrolyte drinks, with the aim of raising awareness among employees about the importance of hydration and getting enough water during the summer.

The campaign concluded with the recognition of critical partners who contributed to its success like Sharjah Police, Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital and Occupational Health Services Center.

Aligned with the UAE authorities’ implementation of the mandatory midday break from 15 June 2024 to 15 September 2024, the campaign underlined ENOC Group’s commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of employees.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said, “The safety and wellbeing of our people is of paramount importance to us at ENOC. Our proactive approach to ensuring all our retail staff is equipped with the necessary know-how during the summer season is reflective of our commitment to employee safety. Our Summer Safety Campaign 2024 is an integral aspect of our core brand value to enhance and ensure a safe working environment for our people across all operations.”

ENOC Group also honoured 55 employees at its annual HSE Excellence Awards ceremony in celebration of World Safety and Health Day at Work 2024.

-Ends-

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

Facebook Instagram LinkedIn Twitter YouTube

For further information, please contact:

Srishti Soni | Taief Saleh

Srishti.Soni@bcw-global.com | Taief.Saleh@bcw-global.com