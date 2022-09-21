Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, in partnership with global technology company SAP, recently recognised the achievements of 18 university graduates, who completed the SAP Training and Development Institute’s Young Professional Programme, through a virtual graduation ceremony. The announcement was made at the UAE’s leading recruitment and training exhibition for Emirati youth, Ru’ya - Careers UAE Redefined, which is taking place from 20 – 22 September at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

In a move to digitally power its talent pipeline with local talent, ENOC Group hired 13 graduates who were part of the program as SAP Functional Analysts. They will support the Group’s ongoing digital transformation efforts that seeks to future-proof the organisation while ensuring efficiency in business processes.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO applauded the graduates for their achievements and acknowledged the contribution of their skills and expertise towards the nation’s progress for the next 50 years.

Graduates of the latest cohort in the UAE have been trained and certified on SAP and developed various skills during the three-month programme.

