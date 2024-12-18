Dubai, UAE – ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, partnered with Drive Terra (TERRA), a pioneer in battery swapping stations for last-mile delivery businesses, to deploy battery swapping stations across the UAE. The initiative significantly advances sustainable energy solutions and reinforces both parties' commitment to a greener future for the region.

The partnership aims to actively contribute to the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative by creating one of the region's largest battery swapping networks. The network will accelerate e-bike adoption, setting a new benchmark for sustainable battery swapping infrastructure in the UAE and reinforcing the nation's commitment to a sustainable future.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “We are delighted to partner with Drive Terra to advance sustainable and innovative smart transportation solutions. The deployment of the battery swapping stations significantly advances sustainable last-mile delivery, benefiting communities and contributing to global sustainability efforts.”

"Our collaboration with ENOC is an exciting step toward transforming the EV landscape in the MENA region," stated Husam Zammar, TERRA's Founder. "We developed MENA's leading solution for battery swapping services and 2024 has been a milestone year for TERRA, highlighted by our strategic partnership with ENOC.”

This partnership embodies ENOC and Drive Terra's shared vision for a more sustainable future in the MENA region. This Batteries-as-a-Service model simplifies the e-bike experience, eliminating the hurdles of high battery costs, lengthy charging times, and range limitations.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

About Drive TERRA:

Founded in 2021, Terra stands as the first in the MENA region to introduce battery-swapping stations, a recharging platform to accommodate electric vehicles, enabling riders to exchange batteries at their extensive network of swapping stations seamlessly while optimizing last-mile delivery and promoting environmental sustainability.

To learn more about Terra’s smart mobility solutions, visit www.driveterra.com.

