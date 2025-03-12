Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, the leading integrated global energy player, has successfully concluded the first cohort of its ENOC Accelerators Programme, marking a significant step in the Group’s commitment to fostering efficiency, innovation and collaboration. The milestone’s closing event, held on 17 February 2025, was attended by ENOC’s Group CEO, members of the Executive Committee (ExCom), and external partners, highlighting the strategic importance of the initiative.

Launched as a transformative programme inspired by the UAE Government’s Accelerators Initiative, ENOC Accelerators is designed to fast-track the execution of strategic projects and business development initiatives. The programme focuses on the adoption of a unique results-focused business model, close collaboration between entities, and work towards ambitious goals within 100 days. This leads to improving work methods, developing sustainable solutions and achieving results that have a real impact for the Group.

Commenting on the occasion, His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, stated: “At ENOC, we recognise the importance of proactive improvement, flexibility, and collaborative efforts among various stakeholders as fundamental principles of our operations. The results achieved by the first cohort of the ENOC Accelerators Programme have shown how strategic thinking, agility, and collaboration can drive real change. This initiative goes beyond improving efficiencies within our Group; we are supporting the UAE’s vision for a more sustainable and competitive economy. The way our teams tackle challenges head-on and deliver tangible results reaffirms our belief that we are on the right track to push boundaries and make a positive and sustainable impact”.

During the event, participating teams were recognised for their achievements in delivering effective solutions within the structured framework of the 100-Day Challenge.

This cohort, a key component of ENOC Accelerators, enables teams to address critical business challenges efficiently and effectively, resulting in cost-saving measures, revenue-generating opportunities, and enhanced operational efficiencies across the Group.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development.