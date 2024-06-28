Ennismore will provide Our Habitas, leading in sustainable hospitality, with its global development reach and operational expertise.

Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle and leisure hospitality company, and Our Habitas, the sustainably forward hospitality brand, announced today that they have entered a strategic partnership. Ennismore will take over the management and growth of Our Habitas, which will join Ennismore’s global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands.

Founded by entrepreneur Oliver Ripley in 2016, Our Habitas’ mission is to create human connection and empower local communities through unique hospitality experiences worldwide. Our Habitas currently operates ten cultural-defining resorts across a range of breathtaking locations across four continents, including Tulum, Mexico; AlUla, Saudi Arabia; Atacama, Chile, and the Kalahari Desert in Namibia. The brand currently has multiple projects in the pipeline, including a significant number within Saudi Arabia and with further expansion plans into Asia.

As a global pioneer in the experiential luxury hospitality category, Our Habitas seeks to redefine the concept of modern luxury, offering global destinations for a community of like-minded travellers seeking connection, inspiration and a better future. Underpinned by a commitment to providing exceptional experiences, each Our Habitas property is powered by its pillars: music, wellness, art, adventure, food, learning and giving back, whilst being seamlessly connected to its natural environment - this is what Our Habitas calls ‘Luxury for the Soul’.

Our Habitas will benefit from Ennismore’s extensive experience within hospitality lifestyle brands, offering additional global growth potential and utilising its operational expertise. Through Ennismore, Our Habitas will also benefit from Accor’s global platforms. As Founder, Oliver Ripley will remain involved in overseeing the creative vision of the brand while contributing to its global growth.

Over the years, Our Habitas has attracted significant global investors, including PIF, Starwood Capital and Barry Sternlicht, Maurice Salem and Travis Kalanick who have supported Our Habitas' mission to disrupt the hospitality industry.

Sébastien Bazin, Chairman & CEO of Accor & Executive Chairman of Ennismore, commented: “Our Habitas has created a unique niche in luxury hospitality, offering stunning destinations to passionate travellers seeking a lifetime adventure, full of memorable moments and unexpected discoveries. Its crafted positioning will perfectly fit with our Ennismore collective and effortlessly match our lifestyle and tailor-made approach to hospitality. We are also thrilled to join forces alongside seasoned investors who are important and long-standing partners for Accor and Ennismore, and eager to accelerate Our Habitas’ growth in the coming years.”

Oliver Ripley, Co-Founder & CEO and Maurice Salem, Chairman of Our Habitas, said: “We are excited to partner with Ennismore as we enter the next phase of our growth and our mission to continue to disrupt the hospitality industry. Ennismore’s entrepreneurial approach, global footprint, combined with their extensive operational expertise make them the ideal partner for Our Habitas to continue its trajectory as a global leader in experiential hospitality.”

Sharan Pasricha, Founder & co-CEO and Gaurav Bhushan, co-CEO of Ennismore, said: “Lifestyle brands are rooted in the vision of their founder, and we are delighted to welcome Our Habitas, a globally renowned founder-built brand, to Ennismore. We look forward to working with Oliver Ripley to take this incredible, unique, and innovative brand he has built over the last ten years to exciting new destinations and markets, as well as provide our operational expertise and oversight. Our Habitas is rooted in creativity and purpose that will stand the test of time, and we look forward to cementing its reputation as an iconic global brand.”



ennismore.com

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021, creating a new autonomous entity and the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Ennismorecomprises three business units: lifestyle collective rooted in culture and community, immersive resorts creating havens for escapism and entertainment led by Rixos, and iconic luxury venues pioneering the art of French hospitality by Paris Society.



Ennismore has an unrivalled ecosystem of 17 brands with over 145 operating hotels and resorts*, over 100 in the pipeline, 77 iconic venues, and over 400 restaurants and nightlife destinations. Ennismore operates hotels in over 35 countries with over 30,000 team members. Ennismore has four dedicated in-house studios, including Carte Blanched, F&B concepts; AIME Studios, interior & graphic design; a Digital Product & Tech Innovation Lab; and the Partnerships Studio. Dis-loyalty is Ennismore’s travel and food membership dedicated to lifestyle. Ennismore is committed to positively impacting the world, with a key focus on creating inclusive communities among its teams and in the places it calls home. ennismore.com *Figures as of the end of December 2023

ABOUT OUR HABITAS

Our Habitas is a global hospitality group created by a diverse community of people seeking human connection, authentic experiences and a better future together. Redefining the concept of traditional luxury in hotels, Our Habitas’ mission is to change people’s lives through creating deeper human connections and to make a lasting impact on local communities through education, employment and the creation of sustainable micro-economies. With homes currently located in Mexico, Morocco, Namibia, Costa Rica, Chile and Saudi Arabia, Our Habitas is expanding globally across Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia using its technology-driven approach and innovative vertically integrated model. www.ourhabitas.com // @our_habitas