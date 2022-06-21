Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Booking endless entertainment at Yas Theme Parks has never been easier for families, with the introduction of flexible payment options for all online purchases across the Theme Parks. Guests can now avail flexible payment plans when purchasing their annual passes or tickets to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi while enjoying convenient installment plans split into three or four monthly payments.

“We are committed to continuously elevating our services at Yas Theme Parks and attractions to ensure guests can enjoy a wide variety of entertainment with ease”, said Alhasan Kaabous Alzaabi, VP of Operations at Farah Experiences. “With our newly updated list of payment options, guests can plan their visit to our Theme Parks with peace of mind and greater flexibility. Furthermore, guests can confidently invest in Annual Passes for the whole family, giving them the best value for money without having to worry about the up-front costs.”

From Ferrari-inspired experiences at the iconic Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, aquatic adventures at the one-of-a-kind waterpark Yas Waterworld, to fan-favorite Animation characters and DC Super Heroes at the incredibly immersive Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, enjoying an unforgettable day out at Yas Theme Parks is just a click away.

Managed and operated by Farah Experiences, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Watan continue to abide by precautionary measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all. Guests are required to present a valid Green Pass via the ALHOSN UAE app upon entry.

About Ferrari World Abu Dhabi:

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the award-winning Ferrari inspired theme park, opened its doors to fans in 2010. The theme park celebrates the spirit of the legendary marque and is home to numerous thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, state-of-the-art simulators, live shows, as well as popular seasonal events and festivities that bring together extraordinary performances from around the globe. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is home to the world’s fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa, as well as record-breaking roller coaster Flying Aces.

In 2020, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi launched the all-new Roof Walk and Zip Line experiences for guests seeking a thrilling adventure. Additionally, the Park welcomed the state-of-the-art Family Zone. Designed to entertain guests of all ages, the Family Zone features four miniature versions of the theme park’s most iconic, record-breaking rides for the entire family to enjoy.

Since opening, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has been recognized by several leading industry awards garnering over 45 awards. Most recently, the park was named ‘Best Tourist Attraction in Middle East’ at the International Travel Awards, and ‘World’s Leading Theme Park 2021’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Theme Park 2021’ at the World Travel Awards both for the third consecutive year. Additionally, the park’s Roof Walk and Zip Line experiences won a Gold award at the Blooloop Innovation Awards 2021.

For more information, please visit: www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com

About Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi:

Located in Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld is a one-of-a-kind waterpark that draws inspiration from the UAE’s pearl diving heritage offering families fun-packed adventures, the warmest welcome, and the most engaging themed experience.

Home to more than 45 exhilarating rides, slides and attractions, and a diversity of seasonal events and shows, guests of Yas Waterworld can enjoy the chance to create new memories with every visit.

Since opening its doors in 2013, Yas Waterworld took home over 50 accolades from prestigious industry entities. Most recently in 2021, the waterpark was named ‘Middle East’s Leading Waterpark’ at the World Travel Awards and ‘Best Waterpark in the Middle East’ by the International Travel Awards. Yas Waterworld also won a Bronze award at the Blooloop Innovation Awards 2021 for its ‘Underwater VR experience’.

Considered the pearl of Yas Island, the UAE’s premium leisure and entertainment destination, Yas Waterworld combines fun aquatic adventures with local personality to provide guests with an experience unlike anything else.

For more information, please visit: www.yaswaterworld.com

About Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi:

Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi is an incredibly immersive indoor theme park, promising unforgettable experiences for the whole family. Across six lands, the Park brings to life fan-favorite DC Super Heroes like Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, alongside beloved Animation characters like Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry and The Flintstones. There’s no shortage of fun-filled adventures to be had at Warner Bros. World, with 29 state-of-the-art exhilarating rides, interactive family-friendly attractions and unique live entertainment shows for guests to enjoy. Located steps away from the award-winning Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi Theme Park, the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel, The WB Abu Dhabi opened its doors in November 2021.

Since its opening in 2018, Warner Bros. World has won over 26 prestigious industry awards. Most recently in 2021, the park was named Best Theme Park in the Middle East by the International Travel Awards and the Middle East’s Leading Tourist Attraction by the World Travel Awards among others.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi was developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of magnetic experiences and Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, a worldwide leader in the creation, development and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits and theme park experiences based on Warner Bros.’ iconic characters, stories, and brands. The Park is managed and operated by Farah Experiences, the leading operator of the world-class theme parks, entertainment experiences and cultural attractions.

JUSTICE LEAGUE and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics., THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera., THE JETSONS and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera., SCOOBY-DOO and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera., TOM AND JERRY and all related characters and elements © & ™ Turner Entertainment Co., LOONEY TUNES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., WARNER BROS. WORLD, WB SHIELD © & ™ WBEI. (s22)

