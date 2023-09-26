Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Help AG, the cybersecurity arm of e& enterprise and the Middle East’s trusted security advisor, has partnered with AlgoSec, a global cybersecurity leader in securing application connectivity. The partnership will enable Help AG customers to benefit from AlgoSec’s fast, secure application delivery and security policy management across public and private clouds, containers, and on-premises networks.

The demands of digital transformation necessitate rapid application development, while concurrently facing increasingly sophisticated threats, highlighting the crucial importance of robust cybersecurity. Consequently, security teams are now confronted with a significant challenge - finding the optimal balance between speed and security.

By providing complete visibility of hybrid networks and zero-touch automation, the AlgoSec platform will enable Help AG clients to accelerate time-to-market without compromising security. Additionally, AlgoSec helps organizations reduce cybersecurity threats and reputational risk through understanding their security posture, while aligning their DevOps, SecOps, and business teams, ensuring they all speak the same application-centric language. Help AG clients will also be able to get the whole picture by discovering, identifying, and mapping business applications and security policies, including connectivity flows.

The AlgoSec platform will additionally enable Help AG clients to make changes securely, avoiding misconfigurations by automating application connectivity and security policy changes – from planning through risk analysis, implementation, and validation. Moreover, with AlgoSec, customers can rest assured that they will always be compliant with regulations and enjoy the ability to automatically generate audit-ready reports and reduce audit preparation efforts.



Commenting on the partnership, Stephan Berner, Chief Executive Officer at Help AG, said: “From the beginning, Help AG has prioritized application security, with a special focus on ensuring that security is built in from the development and operations stage. We are pleased to partner with AlgoSec, further bolstering our leadership in the field of DevSecOps by giving our customers access to AlgoSec’s suite of services and solutions enabling secure connectivity across the entire application fabric.”

He added: “The strategic partnership with AlgoSec supports Help AG’s overarching strategy in a number of ways. The agreement falls in line with our service-centric transition, enabling our clients to access AlgoSec’s suite of Professional Services. Additionally, adding AlgoSec to our portfolio helps us to deliver an efficient multi-vendor Managed Security Controls offering, while complementing our Network Security offering and extensive portfolio of Firewall Vendors.”

About this strategic partnership, Mike Landwehr, Vice President – APAC said “AlgoSec’s success has always been a combination of our market leading product and the strength of our partnerships. I am happy and proud to count Help AG, a cybersecurity partner in a league of its own, as one of our partners, and we look forward to working jointly to serve our customers in the region.”

He commented, “By automating application connectivity and security policy across the hybrid network estate, AlgoSec enables organizations to move fast while staying secure. As the only app-centric and complete hybrid network solution, we build security across the entire application development lifecycle, while offering full integration with the existing tech stack and unified visibility across cloud, Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and on-premise enterprise networks.”

AlgoSec’s solutions can be implemented across a range of use cases including change management, auditing & compliance, micro segmentation, DevOps, application connectivity, risk management, infrastructure modernization, network security policy management, and hybrid-cloud.

