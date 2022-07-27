Dubai, UAE – Sharjah Collection by Mysk continues to play a vital role in strengthening the emirate’s position as a leading player in the regional eco-tourism scene through the right balance of luxurious accommodation, Arabian heritage, culture and intimate encounters with the natural landscape. Guests’ safety also remains a top priority for Sharjah Collection which ensures a constant adoption of preventative measures to ensure a comfortable and safe stay for all guests.

The collection comprises a group of impressive and private tents and pools designed in a way that limits close contact between people and ensures the highest levels of privacy with a personalized Morafik service which prevents guests from interacting with a lot of people at each of the collection’s resorts and ensures that the guest’s stay is as comfortable as possible.

Mysk Al Faya provides a full book out option for a total of 10 guests with no contact with anyone offering unrivaled serenity, exclusivity and privacy. Nestled in the dunes of Mleiha desert, the retreat is a luxuriously converted area that was originally built in the 60s and offers guests with the opportunity to explore the famed archaeological site, alongside intense stargazing and other action-packed desert activities.

Located on a natural island on the east coast of Sharjah, Mysk Kingfisher features 20 naturally distanced tents with private plunge pools where guests can enjoy the tranquility of the surroundings along with a vast range of activities such as yoga, birdwatching, and archery. Key features of the retreat include watching out for sea turtles, catching a glimpse of many rare species of birds that thrive in the protected wetlands, and more.

Mysk Al Badayer is ideally located at Al Madam area in the sweeping dunes of central Sharjah comprising spacious rooms and tents all with private pools and offering a range of activities including desert safaris, sandboarding, dune bashing and falconry displays. The retreat features a unique outdoor pool with a set of safety measures including regular sterilization, limited capacity as per the directives of the concerned authorities, and others.

Mimicking an oasis in the desert sands, the outdoor pool has an area of 600 sqm and is equipped with islands holding palm trees and trendy floats perfect for a fun-filled day in the sun. The pool is now open from 8.00 am to midnight with granted access to guests booking rooms and tents, day access for kids and adults, and a pool menu offering light refreshments, snacks, and tasty beverages.

All retreats also apply comprehensive preventive measures such as temperature checking stations for visitors before checking in, limited closed areas and a lot of outdoor facilities and ensuring that all staff are being vaccinated.

Sharjah Collection represents the Emirates’ hidden gems redefining the luxury, glamping and wellness concepts in the region. Comprising an impressive collection of unique retreats, Sharjah Collection provides an exclusive lodging experience with a focus on nature, culture and heritage with retreats purposefully located in key locations throughout the emirate of Sharjah and offering a distinctive opportunity to experience the Arabian lifestyle in a friendly atmosphere where fellow travellers are the beating heart.

Sharjah Collection by Mysk is a luxury hospitality brand launched and developed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) that is currently leading a diversified portfolio of infrastructure projects, with a total value of more than AED 12 billion (USD 3 billion) and covering a total land space of more than 12 million sqm across Sharjah’s western, central and eastern regions. Sharjah Collection retreats include Mysk Kingfisher, Al Badayer, Al Faya and Moon Retreat and is managed by Shaza Hotels, the leading hotel management company dedicated to providing true Arabian hospitality inspired by the traditions and culture of various countries along the Silk Route.

For reservations call: +971 6 801 2020, E-mail: reservations.sharjahcollection@myskhotels.com