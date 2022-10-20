Delivered in collaboration with an enriched partner ecosystem, programme aims to deliver unmatched value to the clients.

Abu Dhabi: Etisalat UAE, branded as etisalat by e&, has announced the launch of the E-care programme,that will efficiently support customers through a range of end-to-end bespoke managed network and infrastructure solutions. etisalat by e& will elevate the customer experience and operational agility by enhancing its in-house capabilities and joining forces with key technology players to deliver maximum benefits..

In recent years, the subscription adoption rate for managed services has increased as businesses shift to a more reliable and professionally managed service solution. As part of the E-care programme, etisalat by e& is investing heavily in enhancing its technology platforms, team skillsets, and partner ecosystem. Having always channelled its efforts towards managing and fulfilling customer expectations, its new approach of designing and deploying innovative and integrated solutions will help customers in building a robust infrastructure leading to sustainable growth With the expertly-designed and professionally managed new service offering, etisalat by e& supports customers by reducing the total cost of ownership, allowing them to focus on their core business and sustainable growth.

Hamad Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Senior Vice President of Pre-Sales and Business Operations, etisalat by e& said: “At etisalat by e& we are on a mission to deliver outstanding customer experiences at all times. With the E-care programme, we are revamping our end-to-end managed network and infrastructure services to cater to our customers' evolving needs. One of the key building blocks of the E-care programme is to create unique value propositions for our customers through our in-house capabilities supported by a robust partner ecosystem. We look forward to rolling out the E-care programme that will strengthen our managedservices offering as we stay committed to delivering strong value for our customers and continue to be their trusted partner.”

E-care programme fortifies the managed services offering of etisalat by e& by providing bespoke end-to-end managed network and infrastructure operations covering customers’ infrastructure from hardware to software, networking, new solutions acquisition and setup, and support services.

Etisalat Group has changed its brand identity to e&, effective from 23 February 2022. Its strategy aims to accelerate growth through the creation of a resilient business model representing the Group’s main business pillars. The telecoms business currently continues to be led by etisalat by e& in e&’s home market and by e& international in the subsidiaries outside of the UAE, upholding the Group’s rich telecoms heritage, bolstering the strong telecoms network and maximising value for the Group’s various customer segments. Ramping up the digital services for individual customers to elevate their digital-first lifestyle, e& life brings next-generation technologies through smart connectivity platforms in entertainment, retail and financial technology. To enable the digital transformation of governments, large-scale enterprises and corporates, e& enterprise focuses on maximising value through its end-to-end solutions in cybersecurity, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as deploying mega projects. e& capital allows the Group to focus its efforts on driving new mergers and acquisitions while maximising shareholder value and strengthening global presence.

About etisalat by e&, UAE

‘etisalat by e&’ is the brand representing the UAE telecoms pillar of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), operated by Etisalat UAE in our home market. In line with its refreshed strategy, Etisalat UAE is on a mission to unlock shareholder value, deliver outstanding customer experiences and drive optimal business performance.

Taking advantage of the age of ‘connectivity renaissance’, Etisalat UAE will grow core and digital services, by enriching consumers’ value propositions with digital services that cater for consumers’ new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond basic telecom services, including areas like gaming, health, and insurance. Etisalat UAE will also continue to act as the trusted partner and advisor of enterprises by enabling their connectivity and beyond connectivity requirements

Bolstering its leadership position as the digital telco that is a customer champion in a hyper-connected digital world, Etisalat UAE will pivot new, sustainable demand in future-forward spaces like private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

