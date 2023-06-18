Muscat: ahlibank, in its efforts to deliver more convenience and ease to its customers, has introduced comprehensive auto Insurance coverage in collaboration with Dhofar Insurance Company, with enhanced benefits for its esteemed customers. With this new insurance policy, car owners can be stress-free knowing that their vehicles are protected against a variety of unexpected events.

The comprehensive insurance policy includes a range of benefits for its customers, such as accidental collision or degradation, fire, natural disasters, theft, and deliberate acts of others, and comprehensive cover for vehicles up to 10 years old. In addition to this, there are services which include UAE extension cover with Orange Card, GCC extension cover, and dealer's/agency repair cover. With the policy, car owners are also aided with roadside assistance in case of a breakdown or any other emergency, ensuring that they are never stranded on the side of the road. With easy and fast claim processing, and a seamless policy issuance process, auto insurance with ahlibank will provide customers with the services they need. These offerings give them peace of mind and ensure that they are fully protected in any situation.

Muneer Al Balushi – AGM- Head of Retail Distribution, ahlibank, said, “We are committed to providing the best possible solutions to our customers and we understand that car owners need more than just insurance coverage, they need a partner who can support them in times of need. Our comprehensive auto insurance policy is designed to provide our customers with the support and protection they need to drive with confidence. The insurance policy curated by the bank caters to the diverse needs of vehicle owners, ensuring that they are adequately protected in case of any unforeseen events.”

Aside from the comprehensive coverage options, ahlibank Auto Insurance Conventional, in collaboration with Dhofar Insurance Company, also offers third-party cover that protects against death, bodily injury, material damage, medical expenses and personal accidents. This feature ensures that car owners are protected against any liabilities that may arise from accidents involving third parties. And that’s not all; by providing attractive rates, a hassle-free documentation process and quick turnaround time, the motor insurance is available conveniently across all of ahlibank’s branches.

With its comprehensive coverage and range of benefits, ahlibank's new auto insurance policy is the ideal solution for car owners who want to protect their vehicles and enjoy carefree while on the road.