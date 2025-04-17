Dubai – ENGIE Middle East is proud to reaffirm its commitment to ethical business practices, integrity, and compliance by maintaining the ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management System certification. This recognition reflects our ongoing efforts to uphold the highest standards across our operations as part of ENGIE Group's rigorous compliance framework.

ISO 37001 is the international standard for anti-bribery management systems, designed to help organizations prevent, detect, and respond to bribery risks. This certification serves as a testament to ENGIE’s dedication to the highest governance and ethical standards, ensuring transparency in all business dealings.

ISO 37001 certification means that ENGIE Middle East has demonstrated robust controls and processes to prevent corruption, mitigate risks, and foster a culture of accountability. The certification reflects the company’s proactive approach to compliance, reinforcing trust among stakeholders, partners, and the communities it serves.

Speaking on the achievement, Mauro Solari, General Counsel for ENGIE AMEA, stated:

"Achieving ISO 37001 is a significant milestone for ENGIE Middle East and underscores our deep-rooted commitment to integrity, ethical governance, and responsible business conduct. This certification sets us apart as a company that prioritizes compliance, actively mitigates risks, and upholds the highest standards of transparency in every aspect of our operations. At ENGIE, we believe that sustainable success is built on trust, and this achievement further strengthens our reputation as a reliable and ethical business partner.”

The certification aligns with ENGIE’s global compliance framework and reflects the company’s continued investment in best-in-class risk management and ethical leadership.

As a global leader in low-carbon energy and sustainable solutions, ENGIE is committed to conducting business with the highest level of integrity. The ISO 37001 certification not only enhances internal policies and controls but also provides assurance to stakeholders that ENGIE Middle East operates with a zero-tolerance approach to bribery and corruption.

This achievement is a testament to ENGIE’s ongoing efforts to lead by example, fostering a culture of compliance and setting new benchmarks for transparency and ethical business practices in the energy sector.

ENGIE is a major player in the energy transition, whose purpose is to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy. With 98,000 employees in 30 countries, the Group covers the entire energy value chain, from production to infrastructures and sales. ENGIE combines complementary activities: renewable electricity and green gas production, flexibility assets (notably batteries), gas and electricity transmission and distribution networks, local energy infrastructures (heating and cooling networks) and the supply of energy to individuals, local authorities and businesses. Every year, ENGIE invests more than €10 billion to drive forward the energy transition and achieve its net-zero carbon goal by 2045.Turnover in 2024: €73.8 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Euro 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, Euronext Vigeo Eiris - Europe 120 / France 20, MSCI EMU ESG screened, MSCI EUROPE ESG Universal Select, Stoxx Europe 600 ESG-X).



