Istanbul, Turkey – Eng. Saeed Basaham, the Managing Director of Abdul Lateef Jameel Logistics Company, took center stage at the 13th Global Freight Forwarders Conference in Istanbul · Turkey, to share a comprehensive presentation on the pivotal role of the logistics sector within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030. His insightful speech, delivered to a captivated audience, shed light on Saudi Vision's historical context and underscored the logistics sector's significance.

In his address, Eng. Basaham emphasized that the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) is one of the 13 instrumental programs designed to realize the ambitious Saudi Arabia 2030 Vision. The program's primary objective is the transformation of Saudi Arabia into a global industrial powerhouse and a prominent logistics hub across key growth sectors such as Industry, Mining, Energy, and Logistics. By 2030, NIDLP aspires to catalyze private sector investments, leading to abundant employment opportunities for Saudi nationals. Additionally, it aims to enhance the nation's trade balance and bolster local content targeting to grow the Kingdom's logistics sector market size to $15.31 billion and position it as a global logistics hub.

Furthermore, Eng. Basaham unveiled the ambitious master plan to develop 59 state-of-the-art logistics centers strategically positioned across the Kingdom. This visionary initiative aligns seamlessly with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS), positioning Saudi Arabia firmly on the global logistics map.

"Abdul Lateef Jameel Logistics is committed to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom's transformation into a global logistics hub," said Eng. Basaham. "We are proud to offer our customers a comprehensive range of logistics solutions that help them to grow their businesses and succeed in the global marketplace."

Eng. Basaham closed his presentation by highlighting Abdul Lateef Jameel Logistics' steadfast commitment to Saudi Vision 2030. The company takes pride in offering tailored logistics solutions spanning freight forwarding. Furthermore, their comprehensive services encompass customs clearance for cargo and e-commerce and warehousing and fulfillment solutions.

As Saudi Arabia's logistics landscape evolves in line with the ambitious Vision 2030, Abdul Lateef Jameel Logistics stands ready to play an integral role in advancing the nation's logistics capabilities and contributing to its economic prosperity.