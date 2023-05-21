Abu Dhabi: Home-based VOLTS, a smart energy storage system, has opened its showroom in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi. VOLTS is one of the portfolio companies of ‘The Catalyst’, a joint venture between Masdar City and BP focused on clean-tech. Since then, they have established as a full-fledged organization, ready to begin full-scale production of clean energy storage systems in the capital and across the UAE.

THE PRODUCT

VOLTS is an energy storage system that provides a reliable power supply, providing homes with electricity when they are cut off from the grid. It has 4 – 45 kW power (the configuration of the required power individually and can be expanded) and up to 24 hours of self-contained operation. VOLTS also forms an independent solar station in one box in combination with solar panels, so you can supply your house or premises with clean electric energy for various purposes.

VOLTS is the only one on the energy storage market that offers customization of the device case. VOLTS customers can choose any color or print for the case: a traditional ornament or even a poster of their favorite rock group. Due to its compact size, VOLTS can be easily integrated into the interior of any home.

“The new VOLTS showroom not only showcases their innovative smart-energy storage products, but also demonstrates their dedication to empowering individuals to use solar electricity,” said Suleiman Amin, managing director of The Catalyst. “The Catalyst is proud to support VOLTS as they contribute to Masdar City’s sustainable tech ecosystem and help pave the way for a carbon-neutral power supply.”

VOLTS is 100% eco-friendly and clean: It doesn’t produce any noise or emissions so it can be installed in any room of the house and become a technological part of the home decor.

Energy storage today is a new device for most users. But it already defines the way people will consume electricity in the near future.

VOLTS Team

Aleksandr Kiianitsa – Co-founder & CEO

Vladimir Mlynchik – Co-Founder

Artem Denisov – Co-Founder

Andrei Kozhevin - Managerial Partner

Anna Talueva – Sales Director

Partners

Abdullah Balalaa – Chairman, Masdar City

Mohamed Al Breiki - Executive Director, Masdar City

Ahmed Baghoum – CEO, Masdar City

Salem bin Ashoor - Vice President, BP, United Arab Emirates

Suleiman Amin - Managing Director, The Catalyst

