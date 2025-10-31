The new AI platform advances ENEC’s digital transformation goals and supports the UAE’s broader drive for innovation in secure AI technologies

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) and Presight, a leading global AI and big data analytics company, have co-developed ENECIQ, an independent agentic AI platform designed to drive faster insights, decision-making, and knowledge sharing at ENEC.

ENECIQ marks a significant step in ENEC’s ongoing digital transformation journey, reflecting the organization’s commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to enhance efficiencies across its corporate and support functions. This new platform is designed to securely integrate AI across ENEC’s internal corporate systems to assist employees at all levels, from engineers and analysts to administrative teams - by providing intelligent, context-aware support.

The platform will draw on ENEC-specific knowledge bases to enable employees to generate tailored insights, automate time-intensive tasks, and ensure faster, data-driven outcomes. Applications include summarizing technical reports from ENEC’s document management system, extracting insights from project KPIs and risk assessments, and offering staff rapid access to information and procedures. By integrating AI into everyday workflows, ENECIQ will enable staff to save more time for innovation and problem solving.

ENECIQ is being developed within ENEC to secure cloud environment, and remains entirely separate from its nuclear reactor operations systems, ensuring compliance with the highest local and international standards of data governance and security.

H.E. Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, said: “At ENEC, we continue to integrate cutting-edge technologies as part of our ongoing journey to elevate our standards of excellence. The collaboration with Presight and the development of ENECIQ will help our teams with securing AI capabilities tailored to our organization’s unique needs. Our continued focus on excellence puts us at the forefront of the nuclear industry globally, and this is a welcome step forward in driving efficiencies at every level.”

Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, said: “ENECIQ sets a benchmark in innovation for sovereign agentic AI deployment within critical national infrastructure, representing one of the most advanced corporate-wide implementations. This platform integrates secure AI across a highly complex operational and data environment — where precision, reliability, and data integrity are non-negotiable. Delivering AI at this scale, within such a mission-critical institution, demands not only cutting-edge technology but also deep domain expertise and rigorous governance. ENECIQ showcases the transformative potential of sovereign AI in the energy sector — enhancing operational resilience, accelerating decision-making, and unlocking new efficiencies that support the UAE’s long-term energy and AI ambitions.”

By embedding AI directly into its operations, ENEC is fostering greater knowledge sharing and automation. ENECIQ also creates a platform for ongoing innovation, empowering employees to explore new AI-driven applications across the organization.

This initiative aligns with the UAE’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy and Abu Dhabi’s ambitions to be a regional hub for secure and sovereign AI capabilities. ENEC plays a crucial role in powering the UAE’s future with safe, reliable, and sustainable nuclear energy. Nuclear power’s stable, low-carbon electricity generation is key to supporting AI infrastructure and data centers critical to the nation’s digital economy.

About the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. Established by decree in December 2009 by the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ENEC represents all aspects of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program.

The four units of ENEC’s flagship Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant are generating 40 TWh of safe, clean and reliable electricity 24/7 for the UAE, boosting the Nation’s energy security and sustainability in parallel. The Barakah Plant generates around 25% of the nation’s electricity while preventing the release of 22.4 million tons of carbon per annum. As a result, ENEC is leading the largest decarbonization effort in the country and spearheading the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. Beyond overseeing safe, quality-led operations at Barakah, ENEC is focused on exploring opportunities to maximize the full value of the expertise developed in nuclear mega project program delivery and technology deployment through investment, collaboration and development opportunities. As part of this, ENEC is looking at new nuclear energy technologies such as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and Advanced Reactor technologies, through its ADVANCE program, for potential domestic and international deployment.

About ENEC operations

A Joint Venture subsidiary of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) and partially owned by the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), ENEC Operations is mandated to safely operate and maintain Units 1 to 4 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in adherence to the highest standards of quality, safety, security, and operational transparency.

ENEC Operations is a multinational, multicultural company committed to operating excellence through its skilled nuclear energy workforce in the United Arab Emirates, with a focus on the development of UAE Nationals, and ensuring the highest levels of efficiency and standards in operating the Barakah Plant.

About ENEC Commercial

A Joint Venture subsidiary of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) and partially owned by the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), ENEC Commercial is in charge of representing the financial and commercial interests of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant project.

For more information, visit www.enec.gov.ae

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi-based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global AI and big data analytics company. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

