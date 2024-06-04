Dubai, UAE: EMX - the Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) arm of ‘7X’ (formerly known as Emirates Post Group) – has signed a partnership agreement with the General Consulate of Jordan in Dubai. This agreement aims to streamline consular services, with a particular focus on the newly introduced ‘Attestation Service’, enabling Jordanian residents to request attestation of personal and commercial documents from the consulate online. EMX will oversee the process, from document pickup to attestation and delivery.

H.E. Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of ‘7X’ and H.E. Asem Ababneh, the Consul General of Jordan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, signed the agreement during a ceremony at the General Consulate of Jordan in Dubai, in the presence of Tariq Al Wahedi, General Manager of EMX and key officials from both sides. The collaboration aims to facilitate seamless document delivery services for Jordanian citizens, enhancing efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Under the agreement, EMX developed an easily accessible web portal that allows residents across Dubai and the Northern Emirates to request and make online payments for services, as well as arrange for two-way delivery services to and from their doorstep. The partnership will also facilitate end-to-end passport renewal service, by collecting the passport from the residents and returning it to them after consulate processing.

EMX is dedicated to offering service users in the country a smooth and convenient experience in line with its commitment to providing innovative delivery solutions and continuously improving service quality across various fields.

Jordanian residents in Dubai and the Northern Emirates can seamlessly benefit from these services by visiting: https://products.emiratespost.ae/embassy/jor.

