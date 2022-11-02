Dubai, United Arab Emirates — emt Distribution, a leading Value-Added Distributor that offers next generation, cutting-edge technologies, is pleased to announce an enhanced partnership with Xcitium to deliver Zero Trust Endpoint protection to its customers in the Middle East and Africa.

Xcitium released its patented Kernel-level API Virtualization technology earlier this year, providing enterprises with the ability to isolate and remove threats before they can cause any damage. ZeroDwell Containment is a first-of-its-kind system that proactively protects endpoints without any disruption to a customer’s workflow.

“Our aim is to help organizations in the region maximize their cybersecurity while also allowing our channel partners to enhance their technology portfolio’s with the latest solutions,” said M Mobasseri, CEO at emt Distribution. “Xcitium’s technology prevents ransomware and other malware from causing damage no matter a customer’s existing EDR, XDR or MDR solution. ZeroDwell Containment provides an additional layer of protection to maximize defense against cyber threats.”

At a time when more than 450,000 unknown threats and files are released daily, Xcitium’s ability to eliminate dwell time is invaluable for security professionals who are inundated with threats and working against time to understand potential risks before they can do harm.

“Most of the market has accepted that breaches happen. What makes Xcitium unique is that we can contain those threats so that security teams have time to detect them and eliminate them before they cost an enterprise millions in damages and lost productivity,” said Ken Levine, CEO of Xcitium, formerly Comodo Security Solutions. “Delivering our ZeroDwell containment to emt Distribution’s partner community will truly transform the services that they can provide customers.”

About Xcitium

Xcitium, formerly known as Comodo Security Solutions, is used by more than 3,000 organizational customers & partners around the globe. Xcitium was founded with one simple goal – to put an end to cyber breaches. Our patented ZeroDwelll technology uses Kernel- level API Virtualization to isolate and remove threats like zero-day malware & ransomware before they cause any damage to any endpoints. ZeroDwell l is the cornerstone of Xcitium’s endpoint suite which includes preemptive endpoint containment, endpoint detection & response (EDR), and managed detection & response (MDR). Since inception, Xcitium has a track record of zero breaches when fully configured.

Know more – www.xcitium.com

About emt Distribution

emt Distribution is a value-added distributor and vendor representative with a presence in Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines, UAE and South Africa. emt offers cybersecurity and ICT management solutions. emt Distribution assists channel partners, MSPs and MSSPs to deliver cyber security solutions their customers need. emt offers pre and post-sales support, channel development, engaged sales processes and marketing assistance for both vendors and channel partners.

Know more: www.emtmeta.com

