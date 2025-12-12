Abu Dhabi, UAE: EMSTEEL (ADX: EMSTEEL) (“the Group”), one of the region’s largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers, today announced a significant safety milestone, reaching 30+ million Lost Time Injury (LTI)-free man-hours since the last recorded incident in September 2024.

The milestone was commemorated during a Safety Event held at EMSTEEL Headquarters, bringing together Group leadership, operational teams and key stakeholders to recognise the organisation’s safety performance and continued progress in strengthening its Health, Safey and environment (egffHSE) culture. This achievement further reinforces EMSTEEL’s commitment to operational reliability and strengthens the Group’s position as a trusted partner across the region’s industrial and construction sectors.

As part of the event, EMSTEEL introduced its HSE AI Advisor, a new digital assistant designed to support employees in navigating health, safety and environmental requirements. The platform, accessible across all plants and departments, provides real-time guidance and multilingual access to procedures and regulatory information. Its launch forms a key component of EMSTEEL’s wider digital transformation agenda, supporting employee awareness, informed decision-making and the organisation’s transition toward an interdependent HSE culture.

Employees were also given a live demonstration of the HSE AI Advisor during the event, highlighting its practical application and its role in supporting EMSTEEL’s ongoing efforts to embed a proactive and interdependent safety culture across all sites.

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group Chief Executive Officer of EMSTEEL, said:

“Achieving more than 30 million LTI-free man-hours reflects the commitment, vigilance and shared responsibility demonstrated by every member of our workforce. Safety is the foundation of our operational excellence and remains central to our long-term success. The launch of the HSE AI Advisor strengthens this commitment by giving our teams a powerful new tool that enhances access to critical safety information and supports the consistency of our standards across the organisation. As we continue to invest in our people, systems and technologies, we remain focused on building a safer, more resilient organisation and setting higher benchmarks for industrial safety across the region.”

The achievement follows EMSTEEL’s continued recognition for global safety excellence, including its recent win of the World Steel Association’s Safety Culture and Leadership Award 2025, acknowledging the company’s advanced systems, training programmes and digital transformation in HSE. Building on this recognition, EMSTEEL continues to advance its Safety Excellence roadmap, strengthening leadership capability and accelerating the adoption of digital HSE programmes across all operations.

About EMSTEEL

EMSTEEL is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and over 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

EMSTEEL is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is a global leader in low-carbon steel production and is aligned with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EMSTEEL operates 16 state-of-the-art plants, with a production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes of steel and 4.6 million tonnes of cement annually, fuelling the nation’s most iconic projects.

EMSTEEL is majority owned by ADQ, an active sovereign investor with a focus on critical infrastructure and supply chains.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emsteel.com.