Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: EMSTEEL (ADX: EMSTEEL) (“the Group”), one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region, today announced the successful graduation of 62 Emirati trainees (49 men and 13 women) from the company’s flagship Masaar talent-development programme, marking the first cohort to complete the newly revamped one-year “accelerated” track introduced in 2024. The group includes 43 operations specialists and 19 support-function professionals, holding roles such as Graduate Engineer and Technical Trainee.

Launched in 2019, Masaar was created to equip fresh graduates with the technical, behavioural and professional skills required to propel the UAE’s industrial sector. To date, 180 Emiratis have enrolled, building a robust talent pipeline for EMSTEEL’s steel and cement businesses and supporting the nation’s Emiratisation goals.

Engineer Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL, commented: “The graduation of this cohort reflects EMSTEEL’s strategic commitment to developing national talent that directly supports the UAE’s industrial and economic objectives. Masaar has been carefully designed to align with our operational needs while contributing to the country’s broader Emiratisation agenda. These graduates are now positioned to take on critical roles across our value chain and help shape the future of the manufacturing sector.”

The accelerated model shortens the programme to 12 months while retaining blended learning, credit-hour milestones and career coaching, ensuring faster deployment of qualified talent. Two additional cohorts are scheduled to graduate in August and in November of 2025, bringing this year’s total of Masaar graduates to 101.

EMSTEEL currently boasts an impressive Emiratisation rate of 52%, reflecting its long-standing commitment to developing and retaining skilled UAE nationals across all levels of the organisation. In addition, the company ranks third in Emiratisation within the UAE’s industrial sector, underscoring its leadership in advancing national workforce priorities.

About EMSTEEL

EMSTEEL is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and over 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

EMSTEEL is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is a global leader in low-carbon steel production and is aligned with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EMSTEEL operates 16 state-of-the-art plants, with a production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes of steel and 4.6 million tonnes of cement annually, fuelling the nation’s most iconic projects.

EMSTEEL is majority owned by ADQ, an active sovereign investor with a focus on critical infrastructure and supply chains.For more information, please visit our website: www.emsteel.com.

