Emrill, a leading UAE-based integrated facilities management services provider, has been awarded the first ESG Label issued by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. This prestigious accolade signifies Emrill's commitment to sustainability and excellence in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

The award ceremony took place on Monday, October 7, 2024, during Dubai Chamber of Commerce's annual Sustainability Week. Emrill received recognition alongside 26 other companies, underscoring its dedication to sustainable business practices aligned with the UAE's vision for a greener future.

This award represents Emrill's inaugural recognition in the ESG domain, reflecting the diligent efforts and commitment of its entire team. By successfully fulfilling the stringent criteria established by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Emrill has demonstrated its resolve to positively impact the environment and society. Central to this commitment is Emrill’s 'United for Sustainability' initiative, which encompasses targeted sustainability programmes aimed at minimising the environmental impact of the organisation’s operations.

A cornerstone of this initiative is Emrill's advanced Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) platform. This sophisticated, centralised system tracks, analyses, and consolidates data related to environmental performance, energy consumption, water usage, waste management, social impact, and greenhouse gas emissions. By harnessing technological advancements, Emrill enhances decision-making processes and proposes strategic improvements that empower clients to elevate the sustainability performance of their projects.

Stuart Harrison, CEO of Emrill, said: “Receiving the Dubai Chamber of Commerce ESG Label is a proud moment for the Emrill team. It underscores our dedication to sustainability and reinforces our commitment to driving positive change within our industry. Our advanced ESG platform is instrumental in this journey, allowing us to not only track our performance but also to guide our clients towards more sustainable operations.”

In addition to its technological advancements, Emrill has introduced 'Sustainability Champions' within its workforce to promote sustainability on-site, actively engaging employees in eco-friendly initiatives. The organisation also participates in community-focused sustainability projects, including greenhouse initiatives and campaigns aimed at reducing plastic usage. Emrill remains committed to integrating sustainability into its operations while fostering a culture of innovation that aligns with the UAE's sustainable development goals.