UAE-based facilities management (FM) services provider, Emrill, has appointed David Kaleta as head of technical. Kaleta will develop and implement strategies to optimise the efficiency of maintenance services, ensure Emrill’s compliance with industry standards and best practices, and enhance health, safety and quality across the organisation. In his new role, Kaleta will be instrumental in further enhancing customer experience and streamlining Emrill’s operations.

With over 30 years’ FM experience, Kaleta is a qualified maintenance engineer and has worked extensively within operations, health and safety, and technology roles. As a strong communicator with vast technical knowledge, Kaleta will manage partnerships with internal and external stakeholders and enhance the technical expertise of Emrill’s employees. He will apply his strategic thinking and leadership skills to motivate teams, ensure the organisation’s compliance with industry regulations and promote the delivery of world-class FM services and standards for Emrill’s clients. As the head of technical at Emrill, Kaleta will be responsible for implementing a comprehensive strategy comprising innovative, technologically driven initiatives to bolster operations and customer satisfaction.

Regarding his recent appointment, Kaleta said: “I am excited for this opportunity to work with an organisation that understands the importance and benefits of technological advancement and processes in the FM industry. Emrill promotes innovation, nurtures creativity, and focuses on delivering quality services to its clients while continuously investing in the development of its people. I aim to create and implement a solid technical strategy to optimise the strengths of Emrill’s workforce and enable data-led decision-making that will positively impact our FM processes, service delivery and client relationships.”

Emrill’s CEO, Stuart Harrison, commented on Kaleta’s recent position: “David’s strong technical expertise makes him the ideal candidate to drive our service delivery forward. His extensive knowledge of and experience in managing teams, strong problem-solving capabilities and communication skills will help us implement innovative solutions to boost our operational excellence within the built environment.”

Harrison also explained that compliance with industry best practices will help Emrill achieve greater efficiencies and continue to expand its high-quality service offering. He said: “With David’s vast experience in strengthening FM operations from a technical standpoint and his focus on leading global industry services, we will continue to enhance our client experience, elevate our service standards and build on our value partnerships with clients.”

Kaleta is a member of the British Institution of Facilities Management and holds City & Guilds mechanical engineering certification (1&2) from Bangor Technical College, Ireland. His other professional qualifications include a construction industry training board apprenticeship in mechanical engineering, heating, plumbing and ventilation, and a City & Guilds advanced craft higher national diploma from Newtownards Technical College, Ireland. Kaleta is also a recipient of awards in ‘Quality implementation in the workforce’ and ‘Investors in people’ for his work as an internal facilitator at Jordanstown University, Ireland.

