Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Empyre Communications, Dubai’s leading Public Relations and Marketing agency, part of Caterer ME's 'PR Agency Power List 2022', which oversees a rich portfolio of luxury, hospitality, beauty, fashion, corporate and tech brands, is proud to announce its recent acquisition of 10 new client accounts this quarter, adding to its already substantial portfolio of clients, entering the new season on a strong note.

Commenting on the agency's latest project win, Stephanie Farah, Managing Director & Founder of Empyre Communications, said: "It is an honor to be the chosen agency amongst a highly-competitive market. The recent wins are inline with Empyre's vision of expanding into new industries, and continuing to dominate the space.'

Mama Zonia - the multi-award-winning, fusion restaurant nestled in the heart of Dubai Marina and inspired by the Amazonian jungle.

Alma Health - a fully-verticalized, digital healthcare provider, created to transform the lives of individuals living with chronic conditions has launched in Dubai.

Stella Stays - A leading proptech startup disrupting the global residential real estate sector with its innovative business model and key offering of tech-enabled branded residences.

Lifegen - A UAE-based company focusing on providing world-leading cancer detection and management solutions.

ChatFood - An award-winning UAE-headquartered omnichannel ordering and data-driven marketing platform.

Youmi Beauty - a renowned cosmetic brand that is the brainchild of mega beauty and fashion influencer Youma Khouri.

Liht Organics - a multi-award-winning premium organic makeup brand that is free of synthetic chemicals and fragrances whilst being vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free.

Peaches & Cream - a multi-immersive, 80’s Miami beach restaurant and lounge located along the west side of the Palm Jumeirah.

Bebek - a Turkish restaurant set to launch in Dubai.

Blink - a spend management company in the UAE

