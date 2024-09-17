Dubai - United Arab Emirates: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, announced its successful conclusion of the summer season of 2024 with zero interruptions in its services. The company confirmed that its operations continued with high efficiency despite the high temperatures experienced this summer, which will end by Sunday, September 22, 2024. Empower successfully maintained its operations throughout the summer season, demonstrating its professionalism and adaptability.

Empower indicated that its distribution network and district cooling plants continue to provide environmentally friendly district cooling services without any significant interruptions.

“Our teams have successfully developed and implemented a proactive and professional action plan to ensure uninterrupted delivery of district cooling services to all customers," said HE Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower. "The series of proactive measures was the fruit of years of experience and dedication”, he added.

Bin Shafar explained that Empower's seasonal readiness has enabled it to deliver reliable and sustainable cooling solutions. "This approach has not only fulfilled our commitments to our customers but also reinforced their trust in us."

In a statement to the media, Empower unveiled details of its proactive preventive plan, which included extensive maintenance of all its facilities, from production lines to distribution networks and plants. The plan also included a significant upgrade of the infrastructure, in an effort to anticipate and overcome any potential obstacles before they occur.

Moreover, Empower stated that its technical teams continue to work around the clock to provide immediate technical support, with enhanced monitoring technologies to ensure service delivery at the highest standards of quality and efficiency. The awareness tips shared by the company with its customers during its three-month summer campaign, ‘Set and Save at 24°C,’ encouraged them to follow best practices to optimise energy consumption, thereby lowering their district cooling energy bills.

Empower concluded its statement by committing to continue its future strategies to ensure the provision of best district cooling solutions, indicating that it is actively working to develop its existing plants and increase their operational capacity to keep pace with the growing demand, thus reinforcing its leadership in this vital sector..