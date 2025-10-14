Dubai, UAE,: Tally Solutions, a leading international technology company providing trusted business management software, is set to showcase its latest innovations at GITEX 2025 under the theme “e-Invoicing, e-Filing, e-z with TallyPrime.” Visitors can experience the Connected e-VAT Return feature for seamless and secure e-filing directly to EMARATAX, and TallyPrime Cloud Access, which enables anytime, anywhere access to business data while maintaining local data law compliance. The offerings will be showcased at Hall 7, Booth C15 from October 13th to 17th, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This marks Tally Solutions’ 11th consecutive year at GITEX, reaffirming its commitment to supporting businesses in the Middle East with simple, secure, and compliant technology. This year’s booth will feature interactive demos, product walkthroughs, and expert sessions designed to help MSMEs streamline operations and manage compliance effortlessly.

Vikas Panchal, General Manager – MENA, Tally Solutions, said, “GITEX has been a significant part of our journey for over a decade, and as we celebrate our 11th year, our commitment to innovation, customer success, and responsible technology adoption remains stronger than ever. Our continued focus on simplifying business management and compliance aligns closely with the UAE’s vision of driving digital transformation, innovation, and SME empowerment. As businesses across the region embrace new technologies, our goal is to help them do so confidently, securely, and effectively, enabling growth with transparency, agility, and trust.”

Tally’s technology experts will also lead sessions on simplifying compliance for MSMEs. Key topics include ‘Get e-Invoicing Ready’ and ‘Connected e-VAT Return’, demonstrating how businesses can stay ahead of evolving regulations with ease. The sessions reflect Tally’s ongoing commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and finance professionals to adopt technology confidently, manage operations efficiently, and ensure compliance readiness in a dynamic digital environment.

As the region continues to embrace digital transformation, Tally remains dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and MSMEs in their growth journey. Through its trusted technology, deep market understanding, and strong local partnerships, Tally aims to make business management perfectly simple—helping enterprises across the UAE and beyond operate with greater efficiency, confidence, and compliance.

About Tally Software Solutions FZCO

Tally Software Solutions FZCO is a pioneer in the business management software industry. Accredited by the FTA and the ZATCA, Tally Solutions has been present in the GCC for the last decade and has helped over 70,000 businesses in the country with their accounting, inventory, and compliance needs. Since its inception in 1986, Tally’s simple yet powerful products have been revolutionizing the way businesses run. Having delivered path-breaking technology consistently for more than 3 decades, Tally symbolizes unmatched innovation and leadership. With the trust of over 2.6 million businesses worldwide, it caters to more than 7 million users across industries in over 100 countries.

