Dubai, UAE — Thndr, the leading retail investment platform in the MENA region, announced during its debut keynote event, its second major investment round, raising an additional $15.7 million, bringing its total current capital to $37.76 million. The round was led by Prosus Ventures, with participation from The Rabacap Partnership, BECO Capital, JIMCO Capital, Endeavor Catalyst, Y Combinator, and a prominent U.S. university endowment, among other new global investors.

These funds will now be strategically deployed to support Thndr’s regional expansion — with both the UAE and Saudi Arabia as key priority markets. Thndr is currently focused on deepening its operational presence in the UAE, while simultaneously laying the groundwork for entry into Saudi Arabia. The goal is to replicate its success in Egypt across the broader region by building locally relevant, trusted investment platforms.

Since inception, Thndr has been on a mission to democratize investing and improve financial literacy across MENA. The platform provides seamless access to a range of investment instruments including local and U.S. stocks, gold, mutual funds, and savings products, helping millions take control of their financial futures.

In 2024, Thndr solidified its position as Egypt’s leading retail brokerage on the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX), achieving a total traded value of $3.5BN, accounting for 11% of the retail traded value. The platform served as the entry point for 82% of all newly registered investors on the EGX, adding 190.1K new investors to the market. In gold mutual funds, Thndr now accounts for 47% of all assets under management. Notably, female participation on the platform increased from 3% to 12%, and 40% of users now come from outside of major cities—marking a clear success in reaching underserved populations.

Speaking about the investment, Sandeep Bakshi, Head of Investments, Europe at Prosus, said, “Hammouda and the Thndr team have demonstrated incredible execution over the past few years, and we are thrilled to be doubling down on our investment in the company. Thndr is transforming access to investing across MENA by empowering first-time investors with the tools and confidence to participate in the financial system—building a product that resonates deeply with a new generation and is becoming increasingly important. Their rapid growth, particularly among young and underserved populations, underscores both the strength of their leadership and the company’s broader mission. As early backers, we’re thrilled to support Thndr as they scale into Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

“Our mission is to provide access to local, regional, and international investment products through one wallet and one account—making investing as seamless and inclusive as possible,” said Ahmad Hammouda, CEO of Thndr. “With only 2% of individuals in MENA investing, we believe the time is now to build the region’s leading investment-first money app—a platform that helps people build wealth, make confident decisions, and live life on their own terms.”

Hisham Jazzar, Saudi General Manager shared “Returning from Silicon Valley to Riyadh, I was driven by a desire to channel my experience into value-driven solutions for my country. Saudi Arabia’s financial literacy gap is a significant challenge, and traditional approaches have fallen short. Thndr’s innovative, tech-driven model offers a scalable solution that aligns with the scale of the national problem. I’m thrilled to join a team committed to breaking down barriers to investing and empowering Saudis to actively participate in our nation’s economic transformation.”

Thndr has already built a strong regulatory foundation, holding a license from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) in Egypt and a Category 3A license with retail endorsement from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA).

Thndr is one of MENA’s first fully digital investment platforms, simplifying and democratizing investing for over 4 million users. The platform empowers investors through access to Egyptian and U.S. stocks, gold, mutual funds, and savings products. Founded in 2020 by Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr, Thndr secured the first brokerage license issued in Egypt since 2008 and currently holds regulatory licenses from both the FRA (Egypt) and ADGM (UAE). To date, Thndr has raised a total of $37.76 million from global venture capital firms, including Tiger Global, Rabacap, Prosus Ventures, BECO Capital, and Y Combinator.

