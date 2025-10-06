Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, has announced SANS Cyber Safari 2025 from October 4 to 23, 2025, the most comprehensive training event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 20-day training event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya covering 13 specialized courses across key cybersecurity disciplines, along with three NetWars tournaments, and Four Community Night Talks, designed to engage and empower cybersecurity professionals.

Saudi Arabia continues its international leadership in cybersecurity, maintaining the first position in global ranking of World Competitiveness Yearbook's cybersecurity indicator for 2025, released by the Institute of Management Development (IMD). The top ranking is a result of the focus and guidance of the Kingdom’s cybersecurity sector. The Saudi Arabia cybersecurity market is valued at USD 2.19 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 3.67 billion by 2030, expanding at a 10.88% CAGR.

“The National Cybersecurity Authority of Saudi Arabia continually emphasizes the vital role training has in mitigating human-related security risks. It is an essential investment and a core component for building robust and resilient defenses. This singular focus on skill development to tackle ever-evolving threat factors has helped the Kingdom to maintain its leadership position in cybersecurity,” said Ned Baltagi, Managing Director, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa at SANS Institute.

SANS Cyber Safari covers a broad spectrum of topics, from foundational security to advanced threat intelligence and forensics. Through industry-leading hands-on labs, simulations, and exercises, focused on practical applications, professionals will gain the competitive advantage to stay ahead of evolving security challenges.

SANS Cyber Safari course modules include:

Artificial Intelligence & Cyber Defense – advanced threat detection, monitoring, operations, and open-source intelligence

Cloud Security – cloud security architecture and best practices

Cyber Defense – security essentials and zero trust for hybrid enterprises

Cybersecurity Leadership – implementing and auditing CIS controls, and incident management

Digital Forensics & Incident Response (DFIR) – threat intelligence, enterprise forensics, and cybercrime investigations

Offensive Operations – hacker tools, techniques, and incident handling

The three-week Cyber Safari features series of one-week courses, allowing flexibility to select and attend relevant modules. Each program offers both in-person and online training options, supported by certified instructors, immersive virtual labs, thought leadership sessions, workshops, courseware, and opportunity to earn GIAC certifications and CPE (Continuing Professional Education) credits. SANS Cyber Safari will also include NetWars Tournaments, an interactive cyber range event that makes learning into hands-on, gamified challenges. , This edition will feature three tracks: Cyber Defense NetWars, focusing on preventing, analysing, and defending against complex real-world attack scenarios; DFIR NetWars, covering digital forensics, incident response, threat hunting, and malware analysis; Core NetWars, the most comprehensive range to build diverse, advanced skills to handle current threat landscape.

SANS Cyber Safari will also host Community Night Talks on October 5, 6, 13 and 20th, 2025. These talks are an opportunity to interact with the local InfoSec community and learn the latest in technical wizardry, industry intelligence, and thought leadership. On October 5, Brian Correia, Director of Business Development, GIAC at SANS will conduct a session on the ‘Impact of AI on the workforce’. Timothy McKenzie, Principal Instructor at SANS, on October 6 will hold a session on ‘Information Security and LLMs’. On October 13, SANS Certified Instructor Kevinn Holvoet will conduct a session on ‘From Intel to Action: Building a High-Speed Early Warning System with MISP and AI’. Mark Jeanmougin, Certified Instructor at SANS, on October 20 will talk on the topic ‘Save Time with Modern Search Techniques’.

“NetWars tournaments and Community Nights offer excellent opportunities to learn directly from industry experts and sharpen practical skills. I highly encourage all participants to make the most of these sessions, not only to deepen their knowledge but also to build their network,” remarked Baltagi.

About SANS Institute:

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at in-person and virtual cybersecurity events and OnDemand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on technical certifications in cybersecurity. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master’s and bachelor’s degrees, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity. SANS Security Awareness, a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to manage their “human” cybersecurity risk easily and effectively. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community, including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system–the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community.