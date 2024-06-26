Bin Shafar: Dubai's early investment in district cooling continues to garner global recognition

Dubai: UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has won four prestigious awards at the International District Energy Association Annual Conference and Exhibition (IDEA2024), the largest of its kind in the world, in Orlando, USA last week. Empower received the ‘Innovation Award Honorable Mention for Integrated Metering Solutions’ and ‘Innovation Award Honorable Mention for Chiller Efficiency Improvement’ at Business Bay 02, in addition to the IDEA Gold awards for ‘The number of buildings committed’ and ‘The total building area committed’.

The conference was organized by the International District Energy Association under the slogan “District energy for Sustainable Cities", with the participation of delegations from more than 30 countries and hundreds of experts and specialists in the district cooling industry from all over the world.

The International District Energy Association confirmed that Empower’s merited winning of the two gold awards at the IDEA2024 for the categories ‘Total Number of Buildings Committed’ & 'Total Building Area Committed', is well-deserved and the tenth of its kind, as Empower has won the same awards in the years 2005, 2007, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023, in addition to more than 20 various awards and titles in different categories that Empower has received in various international conferences and exhibitions.

"Dubai's leadership has always been internationally recognized for its ability to create opportunities from challenges. Empower's winning of these global awards reflects this renewed global recognition of Dubai's foresight in making early investments in the district cooling industry.", His Excellency Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said. "This recognition is a tribute and testament from leaders in the district cooling industry to Dubai, which addressed the challenges of climate change two decades ago by adopting state-of-the-art district cooling solutions, making it one of the world's leading cities in this field."

Dubai is a leading platform for the development of the district cooling industry

Bin Shafar pointed out that Empower's ongoing efforts to transform the district cooling industry worldwide from its base in Dubai, and its pioneering and pivotal role in establishing the highest standards in this vital industry, whether in terms of energy and cost savings or protecting resources and the environment, are well appreciated globally. “This award honors our continuous efforts in promoting the culture of district cooling systems and recognizes our relentless endeavors and constant quest to harness the technologies of the fourth Industrial Revolution in production, control, distribution, and customer service operations, enhancing the district cooling sector worldwide”, he added.

Consolidating Dubai's global leadership

"The CEO stressed that Empower will continue to develop its district cooling systems to surpass international standards, providing high-quality services to meet the large and increasing demand for district cooling across various projects in different fields, in line with the strategic direction of the Emirate of Dubai. 'The IDEA Conference 2024 was a success due to the richness of its agenda and the topics covered, which focused on current trends and the future of the energy industry and technologies, as well as the importance of contributing to international efforts to shape a more resilient, efficient, and low-carbon future for humanity.'",” he concluded.