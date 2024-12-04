Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower) has announced the commencement of operations of the first phase of its new District Cooling plant in Jumeirah Beach Hills (JBH). Empower revealed that the plant's total production capacity is set to reach 48,000 refrigeration tons (RT) upon the completion of all phases. This impressive output will serve the Jumeirah area, internationally acclaimed as one of Dubai’s premier residential and tourist hotspots.

Among the most prominent hospitality projects that the plant will serve are the Burj Al Arab, one of the most luxurious and prestigious hotels in the world; Jumeirah Beach Hotel; Marsa Al Arab, a new iconic architectural landmark in Dubai; Madinat Jumeirah Living; and Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel. In the future, the plant will also serve other projects such as Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah Al Qasr Hotel, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam Hotel, and others.

Empower pointed out that the construction of the Jumeirah Beach Hills plant is adhered to the highest international standards, aligning with sustainable green building practices and the latest urban development trends in Dubai. The architectural design of the plant has been tailored to blend seamlessly with the area's overall aesthetics and the architectural identity of its buildings.

Commenting on the launch, His Excellency Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, affirmed the company’s commitment to fulfilling its promises. “Empower continues to advance its expansion strategy, delivering district cooling services to major and mixed-use projects across Dubai, and strengthening Empower’s leadership in the industry while offering environmentally friendly and high-quality services to its customers.”

“Jumeirah is one of the most luxurious and sought-after residential and tourist areas in the UAE and worldwide,” added Bin Shafar. “Empower has never hesitated to provide these iconic projects with world-class cooling services. This new plant aligns with the ongoing growth of the Jumeirah area, which hosts the globally renowned Burj Al Arab, Dubai’s global icon of international luxurious hospitality. The recently launched plant will provide unparalleled cooling solutions to its hotels, resorts, and residential buildings, reinforcing Jumeirah’s status as a beacon of refinement and hospitality."