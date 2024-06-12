Ahmad bin Shafar: Dubai adopted sustainability two decades ago to combat climate change.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, has announced its participation in the International District Energy Association (IDEA) 2024 Annual Conference, organized by IDEA in Orlando, USA, under the theme ‘District Energy for Sustainable Cities’. The conference will kick off next Monday, June 17 for four days, and which is considered as the largest event of its kind in the world with a participation of hundreds of delegations from public and private sector and experts from over 30 countries.

Dubai in the spotlight

Empower's participation in the new edition of the event is distinctive and unique for the second time as a diamond sponsor of the IDEA 2024 Conference. Empower's delegation will be led by H.E. Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, Chairman of the Association of District Cooling Operators (ADCO), and Board Member Emeritus of IDEA. The delegation includes the top officials from the organization who will highlight Empower's experience and successes in district cooling in Dubai and its global leadership, and share with their counterparts the company’s professional expertise in the environmentally friendly district cooling sector.

Success Story

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower said, “Dubai will be one of the focus of this year's edition, where the city's experience in sustainable solutions that adopted two decades ago and its track record in addressing climate change and expanding the use of environmentally friendly district cooling will be showcased. District cooling industry has emerged globally as one of the best solutions to achieve energy efficiency in response to the challenges of global warming that threaten the world, the UAE has made great progress in this field, and Empower is proud to share some of its best practices and innovations with its partners during the IDEA 2024 Conference.”

"Our Diamond sponsorship of IDEA 2024 Conference strengthens Empower's position as a global leader in this vital industry. The conference will highlight the UAE's ongoing efforts to address energy and climate challenges in international forums. It also reflects the UAE's leadership's vision for sustainability, as well as its endeavors to spread Empower's goals and strategies in the global market”, he added,

Shaping the Future

The conference agenda delves into the future of district cooling. Attendees will explore current and emerging trends in district cooling technology, with a focus on creating more flexible, efficient, and low-carbon systems. The program will also examine the strategic role of district cooling in sustainable infrastructure, highlighting the importance of modern production and distribution technologies. The conference will also address improving district cooling services, expanding their reach in smart cities, and implementing strategies for water conservation and resource management. Policymakers can also expect discussions on government legislation to support the growth of this effective industry. Finally, the conference explores the latest advancements in the district cooling sector leveraging renewable and clean energy.