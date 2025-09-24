Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, is set to participate as a strategic sponsor in the 27th edition of Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2025) after completing its technical preparations. The event is organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. WETEX 2025 will take place from September 30 to October 2, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Empower stated that its participation in WETEX 2025 aims to showcase its advancements and latest technologies in district cooling, while highlighting its expertise and award-winning major projects that rank among the largest globally in cooling capacity.

The company also emphasised that its teams will be present throughout the exhibition to provide visitors with detailed insights into the role of Empower’s district cooling systems in reducing carbon emissions and contributing to environmental conservation for future generations. This is supported by state-of-the-art sustainable practices across operations, production, and distribution, and continuous research and development programmes. Empower will also display a model of its Business Bay district cooling project, which has achieved two Guinness World Records and encompasses multiple plant rooms, an extensive distribution network, and diverse projects and buildings

“We are proud to be a sponsor of WETEX once again, a leading platform for showcasing the latest technologies, exchanging expertise and knowledge, and forging strategic partnerships that strengthen cooperation between the public and private sectors. Our participation reflects Empower’s commitment to advancing the district cooling sector, building on our position as the world’s largest district cooling services provider. The strong international presence at the exhibition underscores Dubai’s position as a hub for innovation and a center of technological progress, while also highlighting the UAE’s leadership in climate action, clean energy, and a green economy. At Empower, we remain dedicated to supporting the vision of our wise leadership by developing sustainable infrastructure and laying the foundations for a greener future, in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategy,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

WETEX is the largest event in the region across the energy, water, green development, technology, sustainability, and related sectors, and one of the largest specialised exhibitions of its kind in the world. Visitors to the exhibition will be able to explore Empower’s latest district cooling solutions and technologies at its stand SSP2, located in ARENA 2.