Dubai - United Arab Emirates: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, announced the completion of its technical preparations for a significant participation in the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition ‘WETEX 2024’, set to kick off in Dubai on the 1st of October. The prestigious event is organised annually by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Empower announced its full readiness to participate in the exhibition activities and share its expertise with participants and visitors. The company will showcase its latest technologies and highlight its global leadership in district cooling development. Empower will spotlight its major projects, which have won international awards and are renowned for their exceptional cooling capacity. Empower's teams will also provide visitors, specialists, and media with comprehensive explanations of their expertise and professionalism in reducing the carbon footprint and protecting the environment and natural resources through sustainable practices in management, production, distribution, and monitoring processes, all rooted in continuous research and development. Additionally, the company highlight the unique features of its modern plant rooms, which features advanced engineering designs developed by Empower, using cutting-edge technologies based on the sound economic principles of sustainability.

His Excellency Ahmad Bin Shafar, the CEO of Empower, affirmed that the company is committed to providing an exceptional experience for participants and visitors at the ‘WETEX’ exhibition by highlighting its outstanding business model, which has solidified its position as the world’s largest DC services provider. He emphasized Empower's significant investment in its participation in this prestigious event, organized by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority for over 25 years, which has become the largest exhibition for sustainability and clean energy technologies in the region and one of the leading global events. He also confirmed Empower's continued support and sponsorship of the exhibition, which has established itself as a leading global platform in the fields of water, environment, and energy.

Bin Shafar stressed that the event is an excellent opportunity for comprehensive integration across all segments of the energy sector. Beyond this, it offers fresh avenues for collaboration between commercial and technical sectors. It also provides a platform for investors, policymakers, and both local and global institutions to forge lucrative deals, establish strategic partnerships, exchange expertise, stay abreast of the latest technological advancements in these vital sectors, and pinpoint market demands.

The CEO also highlighted a growing demand for district cooling systems and services. “This surge is driven by companies seeking more sustainable and cost-effective solutions to reduce their operational expenses. Additionally, businesses are increasingly motivated to leave a positive environmental footprint by minimizing carbon emissions on both a local and global scale," He concluded.