Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Empower Insulated Pipe Systems (ELIPS), a fully owned subsidiary of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower) and of insulated pipes and innovative thermal solutions, announced its successful expansion into new markets across the Gulf and Middle East region. In addition to the strong presence in the UAE, the Company’s footprint now extends to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Egypt.

ELIPS has produced and supplied more than 880 kilometers of insulated pipe systems in the past 16 years, with a 40% increase in production over the last five years. The company states that it provides insulated pipes to more than 300 clients across various markets and has successfully completed over 240 projects in the region.

H.E. Ahmad bin Shafar, Chairman of ELIPS, remarked that the company successfully implemented its strategic expansion plans since its inception, reaching new global markets beyond the UAE. This marks another step forward in driving growth in its production operations, yielding steady revenues and profits.

Bin Shafar emphasized that ELIPS has based its expansion strategy and efforts to broaden its supply operations on delivering highly competitive products powered by cutting-edge technologies and advanced solutions in the fields of energy and manufacturing, enabling the company to meet the diverse needs of new markets.

He highlighted the company’s significant achievements in various sectors, underscoring its role as a strategic partner in supporting economic development both in the UAE and globally. He further noted that ELIPS has excelled in producing insulated pipes with exceptional efficiency and zero production defects, solidifying its reputation as a trusted brand primarily serving district cooling projects.

He further stressed that ELIPS is poised to become the leading and largest supplier to district cooling companies and those operating in the oil and gas sectors in the region. The company stands out as a key player in manufacturing processes free from carbon-emitting materials, contributing to environmental protection and achieving the highest sustainability standards.

The ELIPS factory, located in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Industrial Zone, is the largest of its kind in the UAE. Spanning nearly one million square feet, it houses state-of-the-art, robotics-driven manufacturing technologies. Its products boast thermal insulation specifications that meet the highest energy efficiency standards and are widely used in district cooling, oil and gas, solar energy, marine, and industrial projects.