Dubai - United Arab Emirates: In conjunction with the rising summer temperature, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, urges its customers to use district cooling more efficiently.

"Consumers tends to be careless about the consumption rationalization and may not realize the importance of conserving energy, so, Empower launched its Summer Campaign to educate customers about the value and importance of energy, the high cost of producing and delivering it affordably, and how conservation ensures a comfortable life for everyone, especially during the hot summer months", said Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Empower stated that the Summer Campaign includes messages to educate consumers on best practices and ways to rationalize the consumption of district cooling energy. These practices will bring great benefits to customers, most notably reducing their bills and thus ensuring their comfort and happiness by providing the best efficient and sustainable cooling service. "Empower is fully confident in its customers and their high awareness of applying cooling energy conservation practices to benefit themselves, the community, the economy, development and the environment”, bin Shafar added.

8 tips accessible to all

As part of its Summer Campaign, "Set at 24°C Auto mode", Empower has provided customers of all categories, including end users, building owners, and real estate developers, with 8 valuable tips to help them achieve the desired goals of the campaign. These 8 simple tips, which include setting the AC thermostat to 24°C and Auto mode, regularly monitoring the AC thermostat, keeping the air conditioner filter clean, closing window curtains, sealing cracks in windows and doors, tinting glass doors and windows, reducing heat from various sources, and carrying out house maintenance regularly, are useful for customers to ensure their comfort and happiness.

Positive consumer

“With this campaign, Empower is fulfilling its role and social responsibilities in helping customers not to be a passive consumer who is unaware of the risks of wasting cooling energy, but rather to be a positive consumer with a high sense of responsibility towards themselves and their community and thus a role model for others in rationalizing the consumption of district cooling systems, in order to preserve natural resources and protect the environment. All these goals are in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to reduce electricity and water consumption rates and make the emirate a global hub for green economy and the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050” the CEO concluded.

Success partners

Bin Shafar stressed that the campaign aims to make customers partners in the success of national efforts to conserve resources. Their rationalization of district cooling energy consumption helps Empower systems to reduce heavy loads on the national grid. It also helps to maximize and expand the benefits of the superiority of Empower district cooling systems, which already save up to 50% electricity over other conventional cooling solutions. He pointed out that the rationalization of district energy consumption is the responsibility of everyone, not a specific entity. Therefore, all government and private sector efforts must be united in achieving this purpose.