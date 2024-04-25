Dubai - United Arab Emirates: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, and ELIPS, a subsidiary of Empower and a leading manufacturer of pre-insulated pipes and innovative thermal solutions, have successfully renewed their ISO certifications for Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2015), Environmental Management System (ISO 14001:2015) and Occupational Health and Safety Management System (ISO 45001:2018). The renewals reflect both companies' commitment to adopting best practices, standards and management systems for quality, environment and occupational health and safety. Empower has also renewed its Information Security Management System (ISO27001:2013) certification, which reflects the measures taken by the company to protect its financial data, intellectual property, customer information, and privacy.

"Both Empower and ELIPS are committed to providing the best quality services that satisfy customer needs. We proceed according to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to adopt the best government practices and achieve leadership in all fields, to make the UAE’s government work a global reference. This also supports various strategies to make the Government of Dubai a pioneering and excellent government that is proactive and creative in meeting the needs of individuals and society as a whole," said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower and Chairman of ELIPS.

Bin Shafar pointed out that the renewal of the ISO certifications is a testimony of Empower's business sustainability and continuous development. “Our success in the ISO re-certifications confirms our strong performance indicators which were reflected in the integrated administrative systems audit. Moreover, it highlights our commitment to international standards. The re-certification for the Quality Management Systems, ISO 9001:2015, accredited by the UKAS Management System, is the process to create values through the continual improvement of our quality management system to ensure providing comprehensive quality services to achieve customer satisfaction" Bin Shafar added.

Implementing the highest Environmental standards is one of the key goals of Empower. After the successful recertification of Environmental management systems based on ISO 14001:2015, Bin Shafar stressed that Empower continues its efforts to preserve the environment and natural resources for future generations based on its commitment towards Environmental deliverables in its ESG strategy.

Empower has been implementing QHSE systems since 2006 and by successful completion of the surveillance audit of ISO 45001:2018 from Bureau Vertias, the company re-affirms its compliance to all local and international legal compliances on Occupational Health and Safety.

“Information Security compliance is the one of important commitments for Empower’s governance model to protect the information of Empower and its stakeholders. Successful re-certification of Information on Empowers affirmation for its compliance to highest level Information Security policies & procedures in line with International Standards of ISO27001. Empower also implemented Information Security Regulations-Version 2 from Government of Dubai as a part of its compliance with requirements of the Government of Dubai” Bin Shafar concluded.

