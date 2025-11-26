Dubai, UAE: Empire Developments, one of the fastest-growing real estate developers in the UAE offering high-quality affordable luxury homes, has announced Sinyar Al Khaleej Contracting as the main contractor for its fifth project Empire Livings in Dubai Science Park. The project is the second collaboration between Empire Developments and Sinyar Al Khaleej Contracting. Rising up to 15 floors, the mid-rise residential complex is ideally located next to major highways while being positioned close to landmarks like Dubai Hills Mall and Dubai Miracle Garden, among others. With shoring and piling already complete, the announcement marks the beginning of Empire Livings’ next phase: building the vertical structure.

Spanning a built-up area of 288,000 square feet, Empire Livings will deliver 202 curated residences as well as a number of modern retail spaces upon completion in Q2 2027.

Kamran Ghani, Chief Executive Officer of Empire Developments, said, “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Sinyar Al Khaleej Contracting as the main contractor for Empire Livings, our upcoming project in Dubai Science Park. This collaboration stems from our shared vision of building developments that add value to Dubai’s ever-evolving skyline. Empire Livings effectively curates modern living, thereby presenting itself as an ideal investment choice for families and professionals alike. With Sinyar Al Khaleej Contracting on board, we’re ensuring this vision is delivered with the quality and reliability as per our commitment to our clients.”

With expansive operations and a robust portfolio entailing residential, commercial, educational, and hospitality projects, Sinyar Al Khaleej Contracting brings to the table over 15 years of experience in the construction sector. It blends cutting-edge technology and fine craftsmanship to ensure that every project is completed on time, on budget, and to the highest quality with unmatched superiority.

Albir Alfons, CEO of Sinyar Al Khaleej Contracting, said, “Partnering with Empire Developments for the second time marks an important milestone in our journey of delivering quality-driven construction across the UAE. Our team is committed to bringing world-class engineering, craftsmanship, and efficiency to this project. With over 15 years of expertise, we look forward to building a landmark development that reflects our shared vision for excellence and timely delivery.”

The units at Empire Livings come in an array of layouts, ranging from elegantly-designed studios to sleek one-bedroom apartments and spacious one-bedroom duplexes, with some dedicated units equipped with private pools. Priced from Dh845,000, the unit sizes vary between 355 square feet to 1071 square feet. The competitive pricing ensures that buyers can enjoy a return on investment (ROI) between 8 and 10 percent per annum.

Each unit has been crafted in line with the modern convention, finished with high quality materials and appliances. Panoramic windows allow ample natural light and offer magnificent views of Dubai Science Park. A smart home system enhances convenience and security for residents.

For the convenience of its buyers, Empire Developments curated a flexible payment plan: 20 percent payment at purchase, 36 percent during construction, 14 percent upon completion, and the remaining 30 percent thereafter.

Mustafa Ghani, Director, Empire Developments, said, “Empire Livings is a testament to our continued commitment to offering high-quality, affordable luxury homes. Our design philosophy dictates crafting units that transform living into an experience of luxury while ensuring affordability for our clients. Empire Livings reflects the architectural identity we’re becoming known for: graceful arches, clean lines, and a bold façade that stand proudly within Dubai Science Park. Every architectural choice, from the building’s silhouette to its carefully balanced proportions, has been shaped by our belief in purposeful design. The result is a structure that feels intentional, refined, and instantly recognisable as distinctly ‘Empire’.

“Appointing Sinyar Al Khaleej Contracting as the main contractor reinforces our promise of premium quality and reliability. Their proven track record and dedication align perfectly with our mission to deliver thoughtfully designed communities that elevate urban living in Dubai.”

Prioiritising wellness and rejuvenation for its residents, Empire Livings features a wide suite of lifestyle amenities. Wellness facilities include a fitness centre, sauna, and yoga studio, in addition to dedicated sports zones such as a swimming pool, padel tennis court, and basketball court. An outdoor cinema allows residents to unwind and socialise, and children can access a dedicated play area. The complex also features well-equipped co-working space, thereby facilitating an easy live, work, and play environment for its residents.

Located in the Dubai Science Park Innovation Zone, the project seamlessly embodies the spirit of progress and scientific advancements. It boasts outstanding views of the area which is rapidly advancing as one of Dubai’s upcoming living destinations. It is conveniently situated near major transportation routes such as Umm Suqeim Road, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and Al Khail Road, making access to Dubai's key areas much easier. Downtown Dubai is approximately 20 minutes’ drive, while Dubai International Airport is around 30 minutes away. A future metro station will further enhance the project’s connectivity to the city’s key landmarks.

Empire Developments is part of Ghani Holdings, a diversified business conglomerate established in 1995 with interests in hospitality, tourism, real estate, trading, automobiles, automotive aftermarket, and car rental business. With a legacy spanning 30 years in Dubai, the group is led by Kamran Ghani, a visionary business leader who has created an eco-system of transparent management that binds all its businesses together that grows smoothly.

About Empire Developments

Empire Developments is one of the fastest-growing real estate developers in the UAE offering high-quality affordable luxury homes. It has a portfolio of seven real estate projects with 2,500 homes with a gross development value exceeding Dh2 billion. It has already delivered four out of the ten projects with the rest three are currently at various stages of development.

Empire Developments is part of Ghani Holdings, a diversified business conglomerate established in 1995 with interests in hospitality, tourism, real estate, trading, automobiles, automotive aftermarket and car rental business. The group is led by Kamran Ghani, a visionary business leader who created an eco-system of transparent management that binds all its businesses together that grows smoothly.

Ghani Holdings owns Park Regis Business Bay hotel, Zone Tourism, Hot Wheels Car Rental, Colombia Used Cars and Auto Spare Parts and Plazzo Development Real Estate.

Web: https://empiredevelopments.ae