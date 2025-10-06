Funding to back AI-powered platform to transform airport and airline operations with smarter, safer, and more sustainable solutions, while accelerating product portfolio extension and expanding EMMA’s global footprint

MENA: EMMA Systems, an AI-driven SaaS platform that unifies real-time operational data across airports, airlines, and aviation stakeholders to drive efficiency, predictability, and sustainability, announced today, an investment by Plus VC, MENA’s most active VC, with participation from two leading angel investors.

Founded by technology entrepreneur Wisam Costandi and aviation expert Mohammad Hourani, EMMA Systems was created from their deep industry experience and firsthand insight into the challenges facing airports and airlines. Wisam’s vision was to help airport operators prepare for unexpected events and shift from reactive older technologies to proactive operations, substantially increasing efficiency across airports. Complementing this, Mohammad’s deep expertise in airport operations and systems integration shaped EMMA into a scalable, future-ready platform. Together, they are redefining how the aviation ecosystem advances efficiency and sustainability in an industry long dominated by legacy players.

Wisam, Co-founder & CEO of EMMA Systems, said: “This investment from +VC is a major milestone for EMMA Systems. With the backing of Plus VC, a seasoned and highly respected venture capital firm in the MENA region known for its strong legacy of supporting and scaling disruptive startups, we are confident in our ability to accelerate growth and achieve both our short- and long-term objectives. Plus VC’s deep expertise, extensive network, and proven track record of building category-defining companies will be invaluable as we drive our vision forward and transform the aviation technology landscape.”

“Aviation is an industry craving innovation, where minutes matter and data-driven decisions can make the difference between efficiency and costly disruption. Since its inception, EMMA Systems has gained strong momentum in the aviation ecosystem. We have successfully deployed our platform with leading international airports and reputed global airlines in Africa, Europe and the Middle East, demonstrating measurable improvements in operational efficiency and decision-making. EMMA has also been recognized by industry experts for its innovative approach, earning multiple awards and establishing collaborations with regulatory bodies and air traffic service providers. This early traction, with reputed airports and airlines already adopting our award-winning platform, underscores the company’s potential to become a critical enabler of the future of aviation,” he added.

The new capital will be deployed to advance EMMA’s AI-powered platform that transforms airport and airline operations with smarter, safer, and more sustainable solutions, while accelerating product portfolio development including its game changing Total Airport Management solution and driving the company’s global expansion.

Commenting on the fundraising announcement, Hasan Haider, Founder and Managing Partner at Plus VC, said: “The aviation industry is facing increasingly complex challenges, and EMMA Systems is a critical fit, helping make air traffic and airport operations more intelligent, safer, and more efficient. We were deeply impressed by Wisam and Mohammad’s vision and the team’s ability to execute, building a platform with the potential to transform global aviation. At Plus VC, we believe EMMA is setting a new standard for how the industry leverages technology, and we are excited to back them on their journey as they pioneer and establish themselves as leaders in this space.”

Industry studies from Airports Council International (ACI), Bain & Company, and regional airport authorities highlight sustained growth in passenger traffic and over $150 billion in planned airport infrastructure investments in the coming decades. As many airports operate near full capacity, they are seeking ways to boost efficiency while advancing sustainability goals. Replacing outdated IT systems such as Airport Operational Databases (AODB) and adopting better processes like Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM), Turnaround Management Systems (TMS), and ultimately Total Airport Management (TAM) are becoming critical priorities to improve operational performance and passenger experience.

EMMA Systems is uniquely positioned to meet this demand. By unifying operational data and implementing solutions such as A-CDM, Airport Operational Management Systems (AOMS), TMS, and TAM, EMMA helps airports make better use of their existing capacity, optimize resources at key operational points, and gain real-time visibility across the entire airport. Its technology has been praised by major airports and airlines for its ease of use and forward-looking vision, and EMMA has recently been shortlisted by several leading industry players as the best performing technical platform.

About EMMA Systems

EMMA Systems helps airports, airlines and ground handlers make their operations efficient and predictable by optimizing the use of resources, adopting a collaborative stakeholder management approach and increasing operational transparency through its AI platform. EMMA Systems is the result of a collaboration with a team of aviation and technology experts that joined forces to develop solutions that help airports, and their stakeholders improve operational efficiency and optimize the use of resources. EMMA System’s platform increases the predictability of response to unforeseen events by learning the operational patterns of airports through its AI technology. Stakeholders can easily adopt the platform to gain real-time visibility, enhance decision-making, and drive smarter, more sustainable operations.

About Plus VC

Plus VC is a leading early-stage venture capital firm investing in tech and tech-enabled startups across the Middle East, North Africa, and its diaspora. Founded by Hasan Haider, Plus VC backs visionary founders building transformative companies across sectors. With deep expertise, a strong network, and a portfolio of high-growth startups, the company is shaping the future of innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.