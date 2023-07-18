UAE-Dubai: Idealz, the trailblazing e-commerce sensation known for its groundbreaking campaigns, has announced that renowned poet Ali Mohammed Al-Khawar Al-Nuaimi is the lucky recipient of the highly coveted Cadillac grand prize. Hailing from the birthplace of Idealz, the United Arab Emirates and touted as the ‘Homeland Poet’, Ali Mohammed Al-Khawar Al-Nuaimi's tale of perseverance and unwavering loyalty to Idealz has finally resulted in an unimaginable victory.

Amidst feelings of joy and utter disbelief, Ali Mohammed Al-Khawar Al-Nuaimi said, “I have participated in multiple campaigns, with an average of five entries per year. But this time, I participated and didn't remember that I had entered until I received a call from Idealz. I expected the call to be for marketing or advertising, and I couldn't believe that I won until I watched the live draw.”

He went on to say, “With Idealz, there is always a winner. You can trust Idealz because they offer reliable campaigns and prizes. I advise everyone to participate in Idealz campaigns, as they could be the next winners.”

Over the years, Idealz has built its reputation on being the unparalleled catalyst of dreams. With every campaign, the e-commerce giant ensures that there are jubilant winners who derive great value from their campaigns.

For more information on Idealz and to view and participate in their ongoing campaigns, visit https://www.idealz.com.

About Idealz

Founded in 2016, Idealz is a first-of-its-kind e-commerce platform that has revolutionized the online shopping experience. The unique shop-and-win platform combines online shopping, winning and social impact together, giving customers an opportunity to win amazing prizes while also changing the lives of those less fortunate around the world. Through Idealz, customers stand a chance to win from a wide range of luxury prizes across various campaigns, within which products are limited in quantity, as are the draw tickets. With every product purchased, customers are awarded complimentary tickets to prize draws. The prizes up for grabs are of select categories including cars, watches, cash, electronics, and lifestyle. Once the limited quantity of products in a campaign has sold out, a live draw is conducted, and a winner is announced.