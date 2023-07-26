Dubai - The Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) and talabat, the region's leading platform for everyday deliveries, have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to empower and attract Emirati talent within the private sector, particularly in the tech industry.

The agreement was signed by Abdulaziz Harib Alfalahi, the Emiratization Recruitment Superintendent of the EHRDC, and Hanna Nordell, Chief People Officer at talabat.

This strategic partnership, spanning five years, demonstrates the commitment of both organizations to support the development journey of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and strengthen the Emirate's efforts to employ local talent within the rapidly growing tech sector. By providing professional training, mentoring, and facilitating access to a wide range of benefits, the EHRDC and talabat aim to enhance the skills and employability of Emirati individuals while creating numerous job opportunities within the private sector.

Through this collaboration, the EHRDC and talabat seek to address the challenges faced in attracting Emirati talent and bridge the gap between the local workforce and global employers.

The MoU will not only connect Emirati talent with opportunities at talabat but also foster a better understanding of the dynamics and requirements of the private sector, ensuring a seamless integration of Emirati professionals into strategic industries.

His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, stated, "We are delighted to enter into this partnership with talabat, a regional leader in the delivery industry. This collaboration aligns with our mission to empower Emirati talent and support their growth within the private sector. By working together, we aim to unlock the immense potential of the Emirati workforce and contribute to the UAE's journey towards becoming a global talent hub."

"talabat's commitment to engaging and employing local talent aligns perfectly with the objectives of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council. We believe this partnership will play a crucial role in accelerating the development of the Emirati workforce and opening up new avenues for career growth within the tech sector." Al Mansouri added.

Hanna Nordell, Chief People Officer at talabat, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "As a local business from the region, talabat is dedicated to supporting the UAE's vision of becoming a global talent hub. We are excited to work hand in hand with the Emirati Human Resources Development Council to foster the development and qualification of the Emirati workforce within the private sector. Together, we will create sustainable solutions to attract and hire talent in the right positions."

This collaboration between the EHRDC and talabat marks a significant milestone in strengthening the UAE's tech industry and unlocking the potential of the Emirati workforce. By combining resources, expertise, and commitment, both organizations are paving the way for the Emirate's sustainable economic growth and a prosperous future for Emirati professionals.

About talabat:

Since launching in Kuwait in 2004, talabat, the region’s leading platform for everyday delivery, has been offering convenience and reliability to its customers.

talabat’s local roots run deep, offering a real understanding of the needs of the communities we serve in eight countries across the region. We harness innovative technology and knowledge to simplify everyday life for our customers, optimize operations for over 65,000 restaurants and local shops, and provide tens of thousands of riders with reliable earning opportunities daily.

At talabat, we foster an innovative environment where our 5,000 talabaty can strive to create a positive impact across the region through the use of our platform. We leverage our technology to give back, by partnering with over 35 charities and NGOs around the region.

About Emirati Human Resources Development Council:

Emirati Human Resources Development Council was established in Dubai by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The Council, which includes representatives from government and private sectors, aims to create a reference body representing stakeholders concerned with Emirati HR development in Dubai's private sector, to ensure that there is an attractive and stimulating environment that attract Emirati human resources, and to ensure that the educational outcomes of Emirati students are aligned with the requirements of the labor market in the emirate according to strategic priority sectors.

The decree outlined the terms of reference of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, mainly: drawing up strategic directions for the development of Emirati human resources in the private sector, developing strategic plans to achieve the objectives and results of the formation of the Council, as well as identifying action plans, and proposing and reviewing policies and legislation that ensure that the objectives of the formation of the Council or affect the development of Emirati human resources in the private sector are achieved.

The Council is also concerned with coordinating and cooperating with employers in strategic sectors in the private sector to increase the proportion of Emiratis working in it, developing programs and policies supporting it, developing guidance programs and policies in coordination with stakeholders, as well as developing guidance programs for Emiratis to increase the rate of engagement and participation in the private sector labor market, coordinating with stakeholders to provide appropriate career opportunities. This is in addition to adopting and developing initiatives, projects and programs related to the rehabilitation, training, employment and development of Emirati human resources in the private sector, in accordance with international best practices, preparing studies and research, submitting proposals, and issuing bulletins and statistics, which help in the development strategies of Emirati human resources.