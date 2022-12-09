Abu Dhabi, UAE:- Emirati Entrepreneur Association (EEA) announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with talabat UAE in a ceremony that took place during the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. This MoU is part of EEA’s continuous efforts to promote entrepreneurship in the UAE.

The collaboration will allow Emirati small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the food and beverage sector to display and sell food items on the talabat app. Additionally, it will enable entrepreneurs to expand their business by increasing their brand’s online visibility and reach through direct access to the platform’s large customer database and logistics network.

Under this MoU, talabat will grant eligible Emirati entrepreneurs a yearly contract that provides them with subsidized fees and special benefits, as well as a dedicated account manager for ongoing consultation and support as they start their online journey.

His Excellency Sanad Al Meqbali, Emirati Entrepreneur Association Chairman: “SMEs represent a vital sector and a main catalyst for economic diversification and development in the UAE. We’re pleased to partner with the UAE’s leading online food delivery and q-commerce platform to provide their expertise, as well as mentorship and support to entrepreneurs, allowing them to increase their online presence and reach. The rapid growth of q-commerce in the region presents an opportunity for Emirati entrepreneurs in the food and beverage sector and we aim to provide entrepreneurs with the right tools to excel through our partnership with talabat. This is part of our commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, which is also in line with the UAE leadership’s vision.”

Tatiana Rahal, Managing Director at talabat UAE commented: “We are proud to partner with EEA to develop a specialized programme and extend our knowledge and expertise to help entrepreneurs accelerate their digital footprint commerce and increase their visibility and order volume. It is through such strategic collaborations with governmental entities that we are able to launch initiatives that support local talent, which play a key role in introducing innovative concepts in the market. We are glad to be in a position to utilize our technology in meaningful ways to empower Emirati businesses and we look forward to more fruitful collaborations.”

In a recent statement, the UAE’s Economy Minister, Abdullah bin Touq al-Marri, announced that SMEs account for 95 percent of the overall operating companies in the country.

Through its collaboration with talabat, EEA aims to build strategic partnerships to develop the Emirati entrepreneurship sector and equip SMEs with the tools and best practices to grow their business.

