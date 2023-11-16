Dubai, UAE: The Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC), an independent organisation that promotes and educates on green issues in the built environment, has recognised and honoured the outstanding work of individuals, organisations, and projects that have significantly advanced green building practices at the 11th cycle of the MENA Green Building Awards 2023.

The annual event, hosted by EmiratesGBC, celebrates excellence and best practice in the built environment across the design, construction and operation of building projects in the MENA region covering 16 different categories. The 11th cycle of the awards, which brought together sustainability enthusiasts and industry stakeholders, received an overwhelming 72 entries from 41 companies across the MENA region this year and was supported by a panel of 31 expert judges.

Strengthening the green building movement in the region, the 11th cycle of the awards ceremony celebrated the strides made by winners in categories across the green building spectrum. Winners were announced at a ceremony and awards dinner held at Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort, Dubai.

Delivering the opening address at the awards ceremony, HE Dr Ali Al Jassim, Chairman, EmiratesGBC, said: “As we recognise winners of the 11th MENA Green Building Awards, we acknowledge how critical their incredible efforts and innovations are in shaping the sustainable future of our region. Held in the run-up to COP28, these awards not only celebrate excellence but also emphasise the urgent need for sustainable practices to transform the built environment into one that is environmentally responsible, resource-efficient, and socially inclusive. As the UAE drives these meaningful conversations and action on the global stage at COP28, the awards also showcase the Middle East's dedication to green innovation and environmental stewardship, underlining our collective dedication to a resilient, eco-friendly future."

Top of Form

The winners of the 2023 MENA Green Building Awards are:

Net Zero Building Project of the Year: NZ1 Project by Masdar City

Sustainable Design Project of the Year: Saadiyat Lagoons by Aldar Properties PJSC

Healthy Space Project of the Year : du Headquarters, Dubai Hills by du Telcom (EITC)

Healthy Space Project of the Year: Ministry of Tourism in Riyadh by Schneider Electric

Retrofit Project of the Year : Majid Al Futtaim - Entertainment Cinema Retrofits by Majid Al Futtaim

Green Contractor of the Year : Nael General Contracting LLC by Nael General Contracting LLC

Green Contractor of the Year: P154 Qasr Al Jurf Development Phase 1 by Pivot

Green Developer of the Year : Abu Dhabi Ports Group (ADPG) by Abu Dhabi Ports Group

Green Consultant of the Year : Cundall Project by Cundall

Green Building Product of the Year – Indoor Air Quality: Schneider Electric Space Logic Insight Sensor by Schneider Electric

Green Building Product of the Year – Energy Management: Schneider Electric Space Logic Insight Sensor by Schneider Electric

Green Building Product of the Year – Water Management: VERTECO's retrofit Waterless Urinal System by VERTECO

Green Building Product of the Year – Construction Material: Desert Board - Palm Strand Board by Desert Board

Green Building Research Award: Sustainable Green Cement Additives by A³&Co.®

Best Operations & Maintenance Plan (Existing Building): Mall Of the Emirates by Majid Al Futtaim

Training Initiative of the Year: Promote Collaboration with Contractors for Green Construction – Aldar’s Sustainability Training by Aldar Properties PJSC

Dr. Owainati Student Excellence Award: Research Paper: Optimization of Thermal Insulation Performance of 3D Concrete Printed Structures by Habibelrahman Hassan, American University of Sharjah

The event was endorsed by the World Green Building Council (WorldGBC). The official partners are Kuwait Green Building Council (KuwaitGBC), Tunisia Green building Council (TunisiaGBC ), Lebanon Green Building Council (LebanonGBC), Jordan Green Building Council (JordanGBC), Palestine Green Building Council (PalestineGBC), Egypt Green Building Council (EgyptGBC), and Bahrain Green Building Council (BahrainGBC). Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort (Silver Sponsor), CARES (Category sponsor)

