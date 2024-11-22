Dubai, UAE: The Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC), an independent organisation that promotes and educates on green issues in the built environment, in association with MENA Green Building Councils, hosted an award ceremony for the winners of the 12th edition of the MENA Green Building Awards 2024. Held at JW Marriott Marina Dubai, the gala honored private and public sector entities as well as green building and sustainability practitioners, making a significant impact on sustainable development across the MENA region.

Attended by over 200 industry stakeholders, award winners and sustainability enthusiasts from academia, private and public sectors, the event celebrated excellence and best practices in built environment across design, construction and operations covering16 categories in the MENA region. This year saw a significant rise in the number of attendees as well as applications with an outstanding 85 entries from a record 8 countries (UAE, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and Algeria) overseen by a panel of 42 expert judges.

The highlight of the 12th cycle of the awards was the addition of a brand-new category – Sustainable Manufacturer of the Year – won by Saint-Gobain with its vision to be the world leader in light and sustainable construction. The Doctor Owainati Students Excellence Award was given to Mohamed Farmaan Abdul Khader for his paper titled, Performance Assessment of Buoyant Shrouded Wind Turbines: A Computational Study. The winning student was handed a cash prize in addition to a year’s free student membership at Emirates Green Building Council.

Reflecting the robust sustainable innovations driving the region’s green building movement, the 12th edition of the awards ceremony recognized winners in categories across the green building spectrum. It also signaled the urgent need to drive further green initiatives for a more resilient sustainable future for all.

The winners of the 2024 MENA Green Building Awards are: