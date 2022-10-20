ABU DHABI: Emirates Zone PRO signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Etisalat UAE, branded as etisalat by e&, to provide a wide range of digital services that will serve the ecosystem of small and medium businesses (SMBs).

Under the agreement, etisalat by e& will offer a variety of SMB solutions for Emirates Zone PRO’s customers. etisalat by e& will also develop a platform, enabling its SMB customers to explore and apply for Emirates Zone PRO’s digital offerings.

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, SMB, etisalat by e&, said: “SMBs and start-ups today are focused on achieving their long-term business objectives with minimal inconvenience on the operational front. Through our Hello Business Hub platform, we are committed to creating and delivering innovative solutions that customers will benefit from as they advance in their digital transformation journeys. Through our partnership with Emirates Zone PRO, we are well-positioned to provide SMB customers with advanced digital offerings that will increase their operational productivity and profitability, thus adding great value to the entrepreneurial community.”

Sanad Al-Meqbali, CEO of Emirates Zone Company, said: “Emirates Zone Company offers a diverse and comprehensive package of solutions and facilities necessary to empower foreign investors and small and medium-sized companies and provide the opportunity to launch these projects with confidence, ease, and reduce time and cost. We constantly aim to provide new technology solutions and renew existing digital offerings that benefit entrepreneurs, start-ups and SMEs.”

Business Hub (ProZone Business Hub) is an integrated solutions platform that provides investors and companies with all types of government and institutional services across the UAE such as company formation, business licensing, government transaction services, banking, telecommunications, insurance, etc.

It has an advanced and comprehensive platform that provides all the requirements of entrepreneurs to establish their companies, whether in terms of completing the incorporation procedures, passing through access to the issuance of the license or completing all government-related transactions. It also provides accessible information, e-mail notifications and service evaluation surveys that reduce client costs, time, and effort.

Emirates Zone stressed that the partnership with etisalat by e& represents a turning point in the company’s journey raise awareness of its services, as well as contribute to further highlighting its wide range of services. At the same time, this collaboration will fulfil its role in promoting etisalat’s platform that supports SMBs.