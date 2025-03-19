A350 flight schedule will expand in Bahrain and Kuwait with more daily flights

Airline will also advance deployment of A350 service to Bologna

Dubai, UAE: Emirates has revealed the next seven cities to be served by its A350, as more newly delivered aircraft featuring the airline’s latest cabin innovations enter scheduled service. With the latest tranche of planned Emirates A350 deployments, the airline is expanding the list of its short to medium haul destinations served in the Middle East/GCC and Europe. For the first time, the Emirates A350 will make its debut in Africa and Southeast Asia.



Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline said: “Our strategic A350 expansion across diverse geographies in the Middle East/GCC, Europe, Africa and Southeast Asia leverages the aircraft’s operational flexibility and efficiency, while offering more customers expanded premium travel options and the opportunity to experience our latest generation interiors like Business Class and Premium Economy along with plenty of thoughtful touches throughout every cabin, now available in more cities than ever before.”



He added: “The introduction of this aircraft and layering it on existing route schedules also enables Emirates to maintain a compelling competitive position as the airline of choice for discerning travellers looking for a unique slate of connectivity options and elevated onboard experiences they can't have with any other carrier.”



The airline's latest A350 fleet additions will start scheduled operations to the following destinations:

Emirates will operate the A350 six times weekly (all days except for Tuesday) to Tunis on EK 747/748 from 1 June.*

Amman’s EK 905/906 will be served daily by the Emirates A350 from 1 June.*

Emirates’ A350 featuring the latest cabins will land in Istanbul for the first time to commence daily operations on EK 117/118 from 1 July.*

The Emirates A350’s first debut to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on its Dammam services will start on 1 July on flights EK 827/828.*

The Emirates A350’s first foray into Southeast Asia will begin 1 August on the daily EK364/365 to Ho Chi Minh City.*

Emirates will operate its A350 to Baghdad three times weekly (Monday, Wednesday and Sunday) on EK 941/943 from 3 August.*

The Emirates A350 will debut in Oslo for the first time from 1 September on its daily EK 159/160.*

Emirates will announce more A350 destinations, including long-haul routes, in the coming months as new aircraft join its fleet.



In addition to the newly added cities, Emirates will layer on more A350 services to Bahrain and Kuwait. Bahrain will become a nearly all-A350 operation with the addition of the third daily EK 835/836 flight from 1 June. Kuwait will be served by a second A350 flight on the daily EK 857/858 from 1 October. In addition, Bologna will receive its first A350 on 1 June, one month ahead of its latest announced deployment date.



Emirates flights to the seven A350 destinations go on sale today and can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates Retail Stores, or via travel agents.



The Emirates A350 features three spacious cabin classes, accommodating 312 passengers in 32 next-generation Business Class lie-flat seats in a 1-2-1 configuration and a mini-bar for quick snacks, 21 Premium Economy seats and 259 generously pitched Economy Class seats. The latest onboard products reflect the airline’s commitment to delivering a premium passenger experience along with elevated comfort across every cabin class.



In addition to Emirates’ signature next-generation products and award-winning service, customers can also look forward to cutting-edge tech touches like wireless charging in Business Class, electric window blinds with the Emirates Ghaf tree motif when closed in premium classes, new touchscreen call bell buttons on ice inflight entertainment screens, digital inflight menus on ice screens, 60-watt USB C charging in every seat, with the ability to pair two Bluetooth connections for personal headphones. The airline’s next-generation version of the ice inflight entertainment system offers cinematic displays and with stunning 4K and 4K HDR set on ultra-responsive touchscreens for seamless navigation, and much more.



For more information on Emirates’ latest generation aircraft, visit the Emirates A350 A350 newsroom page.