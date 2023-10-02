Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Steel Arkan (ADX: EMSTEEL), one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region, is showcasing its pioneering strides in decarbonization and the integration of cutting-edge technologies during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) from 2-5 October 2023 taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. The Group is also the official sponsor of the ADIPEC Decarbonization Zone, a forum for leaders in the energy ecosystem to discuss low-carbon technologies and the essential role the oil and gas sector plays in accelerating the transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy.

During the show, Emirates Steel Arkan is demonstrating its commitment to driving the industry’s decarbonization efforts at scale to support the nation’s strategic initiative to realize net zero by 2050. The Group is also highlighting its ongoing efforts to broaden its product range with higher-value, higher-margin products that capitalize on advanced technologies, low-emission processes, and industry-pioneering carbon capture.

Emirates Steel Arkan is leveraging innovation across its products and reinforcing its global sustainability stature with innovative low-carbon products that aim to reduce steel consumption in construction. The ES600 steel, the first of many in the pipeline, can reduce steel consumption by 18-24% depending on the scale of the project.

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO, said, “ADIPEC serves as an ideal platform to showcase how Emirates Steel Arkan is leading the industry's transition to a more sustainable future through embracing innovative technologies and fostering collaboration with its partners to achieve its ambitious decarbonization roadmap. This year, we are focusing on strengthening our contribution to decarbonizing the steel and building materials sector, building resilience in manufacturing supply chains and, most importantly, sharing our success stories in reshaping the industry’s ecosystem – all in line with the UAE's net-zero by 2050 strategic initiative.”

He added, “Our sponsorship of the Decarbonization Zone is also a testament to our commitment to further nurture collaboration and knowledge sharing and underlines our steadfast dedication to promote sustainable environmental practices that contribute to a greener tomorrow.”

Eng. Saeed Khalfan Al Ghafri, CEO of Emirates Steel, an Emirates Steel Arkan company, “We take immense pride in supplying our high-quality steel products to various prestigious energy projects around the world. In the last year alone, we were able to generate around 20% of our total sections and sheet piles sales by supplying 31 energy projects in 13 countries. These projects include the Borouge 4 expansion project at the company’s polyolefins production complex in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi, ENPPI and WISON Aramco projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, JGC Basrah Refinery in Iraq, NESTE Refinery in Singapore, and many more.”

The Group’s leadership team will engage in a series of impactful panel discussions featuring prominent industry experts. The panel topics include “Enhancing transparency and collaboration to build resilience in manufacturing supply chains,” “Decarbonizing steel production: is there a future for green steel?” “Scaling decarbonization pathways for hard-to-abate sectors,” “The energy future toward sustainability and net zero,” and “ESA's journey with ICV implementation.”

Emirates Steel Arkan is committed to reducing 40% in carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. To realize this, the Group is harnessing innovation across its product portfolio, and effectively mitigating the climate and environmental footprint of the steel and building materials industry. ESA is also actively engaged in an array of initiatives and projects, most notably the development of a state-of-the-art green steel hub that integrates advanced technologies and low-emission processes in Abu Dhabi.

The Group’s production process already utilizes less carbon compared to its competitors, and in 2022, it made significant strides in energy efficiency, achieving a double-digit reduction in energy intensity and a remarkable reduction in emissions and emissions intensity. This was achieved by using 80% of clean electricity, carbon capture, and scrap metal utilization.

Emirates Steel Arkan will be located at booth 5352, hall 5.

-Ends-

For Media enquiries, please contact:

Mohammad Daggamseh

Head of Media and Communications

Email: mohammad.daggamseh@emiratessteel.com

For Investor enquiries, please contact:

Gleb Diachkov-Gertcev

Head of Investor Relations

Email: gleb.dg@emiratessteel.com

About Emirates Steel Arkan (ESA)

Emirates Steel Arkan (the Group) is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and more than 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Emirates Steel Arkan is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is also among the leading decarbonized steel manufacturers in the world and is recognized for its world-class safety performance.

The Group’s steel and building materials have been used in some of the UAE’s most iconic construction projects, including the Burj Khalifa, Emirates Palace, Etihad Towers, Yas Island, and more.

Emirates Steel Arkan is majority owned by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emiratessteelarkan.com