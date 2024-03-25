UAE-based manufacturer of steel and building materials is future-proofing operations to benefit from streamlined processes, a more sustainable supply chain, and automatic upgrades to new technologies.

DUBAI, UAE ̶ Emirates Steel Arkan (ESA), one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region, has signed an agreement with global technology company SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) to consolidate its operations under a single, unified cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution, while simultaneously increasing the resilience and sustainability of its supply chain.

ESA is adopting RISE with SAP to securely transition its mission-critical processes from its existing SAP ERP system to SAP S/4HANA, with data hosted in-country. As a result, ESA will benefit from a streamlined and integrated system, improving visibility and control over all of its operations and gaining real-time data and insights. The company will also leverage S/4HANA Supply Chain Management to enhance planning and monitoring activities and optimize performance and agility in all areas of its supply chain.

Saeed Khalfan Alghafri, CEO of Emirates Steel, an Emirates Steel Arkan company, commented, “We have worked closely with SAP to ensure we have a comprehensive transformation that fulfills all our objectives. These range from supporting our environmental sustainability commitments and creating a resilient supply chain, to embracing new technologies and leveraging these to innovate and set new standards for our industry. In addition to unifying and streamlining our processes, the new deployment will ensure we continue to deliver optimal services to our customers, employees and partners, supported by real-time data and insights that enable us to act quickly in leveraging opportunities and responding to changing needs.”

With supply chains across the world facing significant challenges over the past few years, it is important for ESA to ensure its supply chain is as risk resilient and sustainable as possible. By embracing cloud computing and SAP Digital Supply Chain Management, ESA will be using an integrated supply chain model that eliminates process silos, predicts disruptions, and creates feedback loops that improve business performance. In this way, the company can respond swiftly to unexpected rebounds, meet changes in customer demand, and proactively mitigate logistical risks in a sustainable way.

On the sidelines of a ceremony to mark the signing of the agreement, Marwan Zeineddine, Managing Director of SAP UAE, said, “We worked hand-in-hand with the Emirates Steel Arkan team to create a secure, agile and comprehensive digital transformation that delivers real-time data insights and enables the company to benefit from automated processes, greater control, transparency and resiliency in all areas of its operations. This includes a supply chain management system that prioritizes reliability and sustainability alongside cost, margin, and speed. As a result of adopting RISE with SAP, the company will enjoy automatic upgrades and benefit from our continued focus on embedding technologies such as sustainability analytics, AI and generative AI into all of our solutions.”

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives.

About Emirates Steel Arkan (ESA)

Emirates Steel Arkan (the Group) is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and more than 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Emirates Steel Arkan is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is also among the leading decarbonized steel manufacturers in the world and is recognized for its world-class safety performance.

The Group’s steel and building materials have been used in some of the UAE’s most iconic construction projects, including the Burj Khalifa, Emirates Palace, Etihad Towers, Yas Island, and more.

Emirates Steel Arkan is majority owned by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emiratessteelarkan.com

