Abu Dhabi, UAE: Emirates Steel, part of Emirates Steel Arkan Group, one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region, is partnering with Eversendai, a global powerhouse in steel construction, solidifying their collaboration for the prestigious NEOM Trojena Ski Village project in the heart of the NEOM, Saudi Arabia’s most ambitious giga project.

The strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the steel industry, highlighting their joint commitment to delivering excellence in sustainable innovation across the wider GCC region. Emirates Steel will supply premium steel beams renowned for their sustainability, regionally record-setting low carbon emissions, and exceptional durability for the construction of the NEOM Trojena Ski Village.

The partnership agreement was formalized during an official ceremony, signifying the commencement of a robust alliance aimed at setting new benchmarks in construction excellence. The collaboration will not only enhance Emirates Steel’s position within the wider GCC market, but also highlights its pivotal role in shaping iconic projects in the region.

Saeed Alghafri, CEO of Emirates Steel, expressed his enthusiasm about the alliance, stating, "We are delighted to partner with Eversendai on this significant project which promises to be a staple of NEOM in Saudi Arabia. Emirates Steel is committed to supplying benchmark sustainable steel solutions that meet the stringent demands of innovative construction projects. This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to driving sustainable growth across the GCC and delivering value to our partners and stakeholders."

Narishnath Nathan, Deputy Group Managing Director of Eversendai, emphasized the shared vision of excellence, saying, "Eversendai is proud to collaborate with Emirates Steel on the NEOM Trojena Ski Village, a landmark project that will showcase our collective capabilities in delivering world-class steel construction solutions. This partnership highlights our commitment to pushing the boundaries of engineering and construction."

The NEOM Trojena Ski Village is poised to become a premier global destination, offering unparalleled recreational experiences in the region. Emirates Steel’s advanced steel beams will play a crucial role in the structural integrity and sustainability of the resort, ensuring it meets global standards for quality and safety.

About Emirates Steel Arkan (ESA)

Emirates Steel Arkan (the Group) is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and more than 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Emirates Steel Arkan is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is also among the leading decarbonized steel manufacturers in the world and is recognized for its world-class safety performance.

The Group’s steel and building materials have been used in some of the UAE’s most iconic construction projects, including the Burj Khalifa, Emirates Palace, Etihad Towers, Yas Island, and more.

Emirates Steel Arkan is majority owned by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emiratessteelarkan.com

About Eversendai

Eversendai Corporation Berhad is globally renowned for its expertise in handling complex comprehensive contracts, employing highly skilled and innovative construction methods. Our portfolio spans structural steel, power and process plants, process modules, and composite and reinforced concrete buildings across Asia and the Middle East. We've expanded into engineering, fabricating, and constructing Offshore Wind Renewable Energy structures like Substation Jackets and Topsides. Our integrated professional services contribute significantly to regional development, exceeding stakeholder satisfaction. Eversendai's ventures into composite structure construction for high-rise buildings and infrastructure projects in Malaysia, Singapore, India, and the Middle East demonstrate our commitment to diversifying and synergizing our strengths across industries in alignment with our growth strategy.

