Available in two versions – the cobranded credit cards will offer UAE customers a chance to earn more Skywards Miles on travel and lifestyle purchases

Skywards Miles earned will not expire for the lifetime of the card.

Dubai, UAE: Emirates Skywards has partnered with HSBC Bank Middle East to launch new cobranded credit cards in the UAE. Available in two versions – the Signature and the Infinite - the HSBC Emirates Skywards Credit Cards will offer more than 2.3 million UAE members a chance to earn more Skywards Miles on travel, lifestyle and everyday spends, as well as access to unique lifestyle experiences worldwide. All Skywards Miles earned on the HSBC Credit Cards will not expire for the lifetime of the card.

The agreement was signed in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive Emirates Airline & Group; Sir Mark Tucker, HSBC Group Chairman; and senior executives from both Emirates and HSBC.

Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards said: “Emirates is renowned for offering customers outstanding value and the HSBC Emirates Skywards Credit Cards provide an extension of that promise. We’re very pleased to have partnered with one of the largest bank brands in the world and as two global powerhouses – we look forward to elevating the cobrand experience for our members in the UAE.

The HSBC Emirates Skywards Credit Cards will offer customers a fantastic opportunity to boost their Miles earnings on-ground, for future spend on flight rewards with Emirates and partners airlines, flight upgrades, hospitality tickets at world renowned sporting events, and many more exclusive benefits.”

Commemorating the partnership, Dinesh Sharma, Regional Head of Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB), EMEA, HSBC said: “The UAE has become a global epicentre of travel and lifestyle, and its status as an international hub has made it a magnet for talented professionals from around the world. HSBC’s customers are travel-minded, enterprising individuals with international ambitions, who will undoubtedly benefit from our new partnership with the award-winning Emirates and flydubai loyalty programme. The HSBC Emirates Skywards Visa Credit Cards are a passport for our customers to experience all the lifestyle and travel benefits that the UAE and the world can offer them, making their international journeys even more rewarding. HSBC is simply a proud intermediary.”

HSBC Emirates Skywards Infinite Credit Card

The HSBC Emirates Skywards Infinite Credit Card offers members complimentary Silver Tier membership status during the lifetime of the card. Other benefits include:

Sign-up bonus of 20,000 Skywards Miles upon annual fee payment.

Earn 30,000 welcome bonus Skywards Miles after a minimum of AED 50,000 eligible spend within 60 days from the card issuance date.

Skywards Miles earned on this card will not expire for the lifetime of the card.

Complementary beach access at premium hotels in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.*

Access to exclusive offers across the UAE with HSBC Entertainer app.

Complimentary subscription to Careem+.

Discounts on Amazon and select cinemas across the UAE,

Discounts on international roaming charges with Airalo and complimentary travel insurance.

Unlimited airport lounge access worldwide and concierge services with Visa Airport companion app.

Discounts on booking.com, Agoda, and Purchase Protection.

HSBC Emirates Skywards Signature Credit Card

The HSBC Emirates Skywards Signature Credit Card offers members the following range of benefits:

Sign-up bonus of 10,000 Skywards Miles upon annual fee payment.

Earn 10,000 welcome bonus Skywards Miles and fast track to Silver Tier membership on a minimum of AED 30,000 eligible spends in 60 days from the card issuance date.

Renewal of Silver Tier membership based on a minimum annual spend of AED 180K where at least AED 10K should be spent directly with Emirates.

Skywards Miles earned will not expire for the lifetime of the card.

Access to exclusive offers across the UAE with HSBC Entertainer app.

Complimentary subscription to Careem+.

Discounts on Amazon and select cinemas across the UAE.

Discounts on international roaming charges with Airalo and complimentary travel insurance.

12 complimentary airport lounge access worldwide with Visa Airport Companion app.

Discounts on concierge services, booking.com, Agoda and, Purchase Protection.

Explore a world of rewards with Emirates Skywards

Emirates Skywards has more than 33 million members worldwide. Members can earn and spend Skywards Miles for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on Emirates and partner airlines, flight upgrades, gift cards, holiday packages, duty free shopping, hotel stays and money-can’t-buy experiences.

HSBC Emirates Skywards cardholders can also accelerate their Skywards Miles earning by spending with their card across a variety of hotel, car rental, and lifestyle partners such as Dubai Mall, Skywards Miles Mall, Skywards Everyday, and Emirates Skywards Hotels.

To apply or learn more about the HSBC Emirates Skywards Card, visit emirates.com.

*Offer will be available starting from 1 November 2024