DUBAI - Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, is proud to announce a five-season global sponsorship with SailGP which will see it become the exclusive Global Airline Partner of the annual sail racing championship - a first for the league.

Emirates will continue as Title Partner of the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix, taking place in Mina Rashid on November 23-24, 2024, ensuring that the Dubai fixture continues to be an iconic event within the SailGP annual calendar, helping grow attendance and promoting Dubai as an attractive destination for racing fans and enthusiasts. The airline will also become Title Partner of the Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team’s new home event in Portsmouth. The Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix | Portsmouth will mark SailGP’s long-awaited return to the UK, bringing top-flight racing action back to British shores from July 19-20, 2025.

SailGP is one of the fastest-growing sports and entertainment properties in the world, with 12 national teams confirmed for the 2025 season. The league’s annual competition calendar spans iconic destinations across five continents, with a minimum of 13 events for the 2025 season.

Registering significant growth in fan engagement, global broadcast and digital reach, as well as ticketed attendance at its events, SailGP events also enjoy a strong crossover with major destinations on the Emirates network.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, said: “Our expanded relationship with SailGP is based on a shared commitment to bring the growing sport of sailing to a broader global audience on and off the waters. SailGP is emerging as a pioneering force in sport, focusing on establishing connections with a new legion of loyal SailGP fans through impactful experiences. Emirates and SailGP also have a common vision and brand promise – to ‘sport better’ and ‘fly better,’ driven by excellence and innovation. We’re also a proud Title Partner of the events in Dubai and Portsmouth – kickstarting the competition in our home city and bringing sailing back to the UK in 2025 to become a permanent fixture on SailGP’s vibrant global calendar. We look forward to seeing sporting talent display their strength, passion, and technique at the highest level over the coming seasons.”

Sir Russell Coutts, CEO SailGP, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Emirates on board as SailGP’s Official Airline Partner, strengthening an enduring relationship with the world-class carrier heading into our most exciting season to date. Emirates has a long-standing association with some of the world’s most-loved sporting clubs, tournaments, and events, and we are enormously proud to join the Emirates family. Emirates will be a key partner in helping SailGP reach new audiences through a shared passion for sporting excellence, and a commitment to innovation.”

As a Global Partner and Airline Partner of SailGP, Emirates will have an expanded brand presence across SailGP’s Emmy award-winning LiveLine broadcast production - with features including the “Emirates Finish” and “Emirates Fly Time” making their television debut from the upcoming season-opener in Dubai.

Emirates will continue its proud association with sport officiating by becoming SailGP’s official Umpire partner, working closely with the league to amplify the role of its officials – working remotely from SailGP’s broadcast studio in London – and further explaining the sport for fans in SailGP’s 212+ broadcast territories. Emirates will also provide racing fans with the opportunity to watch SailGP races on all flights via the airline’s award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice.

The airline will have onsite branding across the SailGP Race Stadium, trophy presentation and across a multitude of other prominent areas, in addition to the ‘Emirates’ logo appearing on all of SailGP’s high-tech F50 catamarans, competing in the Title Events in Dubai and Portsmouth.

Other benefits include marketing, digital and social media rights, as well as world-class hospitality at SailGP’s top-tier hospitality offering, the Adrenaline Lounge. Emirates and SailGP will also work together to deliver community programs in line with SailGP’s local impact strategy. Further details will be announced in due course.

Emirates is also a proud sponsor of Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team, one of the league’s most successful sailing teams. The airline will continue to support the team for the next three seasons of the racing calendar. Emirates’ signature “Fly Better” logo is visible on all the Emirates GBR F50, with prominent branding on the team’s clothing, sailing apparel and equipment.

SailGP’s 2025 Season gets underway on November 23-24, 2024, unfolding over two action-packed days on the pristine waters of Mina Rashid. The Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix, presented by P&O Marinas is set to be a flagship event on the regional sporting calendar – the third time SailGP has visited the city and the second edition with Emirates as Title Partner. Remaining tickets are on sale now at SailGP.com/Dubai.

Tickets for the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix | Portsmouth go on sale next month (pre-sale on 9 December 2024 and general sale 11 December 2024) - for more information visit SailGP.com/greatbritain.

